USA

Audiobook Compiles '60 Minutes' Interviews with Barack Obama

By Associated Press
September 03, 2020 12:47 PM
(FILES) In this file photo former US President Barack Obama speaks at the MBK Rising! My Brother's Keeper Alliance Summit in…
The audiobook also includes joint interviews with former President Obama and his wife, Michelle, and former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

NEW YORK - More than a dozen "60 Minutes" interviews with former President Barack Obama, beginning when he was a U.S. Senator, have been compiled into an audio release.

Simon & Schuster Audio announced Thursday that "Barack Obama: The 60 Minutes Interviews" will come out Oct. 13. The audiobook features CBS News journalist Steve Kroft, who first met with Obama in January 2007 and spoke with him throughout his presidency, culminating in a discussion shortly before Obama left office in 2017.

"Over the span of just a few years, Barack Obama evolved from inexperienced freshman senator into one of the most powerful people in the world," Kroft said in a statement. "This audiobook collection allows listeners to hear that remarkable transformation in Obama's own voice and words, as it is unfolding."

The audiobook also includes joint interviews with Obama and his wife, Michelle, and former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Related Stories

In this image from video, former President Barack Obama speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on…
2020 USA Votes
Obama Criticizes Trump in Prime-Time Convention Speech
Former US president makes the case for Americans to elect Joe Biden as 46th US president
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 21:48
A worker vacuums the stage where Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will speak on third day…
2020 USA Votes
Obama, Harris Headline Third Night of US Democratic Convention
Former president and new vice-presidential running mate are making the case for Americans to elect Joe Biden as 46th US president
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 14:55
In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention.
2020 USA Votes
Michelle Obama Calls Trump 'Wrong President for Our Country' as Democrats Open Convention
Former first lady hails presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as capable leader while sharply criticizing President Donald Trump as lacking ability to understand feelings and experiences of others
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 02:00
Democrats Want Obama to Take on Trump
00:02:48
2020 USA Votes
Democrats Want Obama to Take on Trump
While former President Barack Obama has, for the most part, refrained from publicly criticizing his successor, President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Obama, even without evidence, accusing him of treason
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 04:07
Former President Barack Obama, addresses the service during the funeral for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., at Ebenezer…
USA
Obama Takes Aim at Trump in Fiery Eulogy for Civil Rights Icon John Lewis
Former President Barack Obama took a series of thinly veiled shots at the actions of his successor that he said tore at the legacy of the Black civil rights icon being laid to rest.
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 09:48
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Audiobook Compiles '60 Minutes' Interviews with Barack Obama

(FILES) In this file photo former US President Barack Obama speaks at the MBK Rising! My Brother's Keeper Alliance Summit in…
USA

US Weekly Unemployment Claims Drop Below 1 Million for Second Time Since March

A customer walks past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Lawsuit Filed to Keep Kanye West Off Virginia Ballot

Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid, in North Charleston, South Carolina, July 19, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

House Subpoenas Embattled Postal Service Leader Over Delays

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is sworn in to testify via video feed during a virtual hearing of the U.S. Senate
USA

Can I Get The Coronavirus Twice?

FILE - A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.