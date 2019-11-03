USA

Authorities Investigate If Electrical Lines Contributed to California Wildfires

By VOA News
November 3, 2019 02:45 AM
Marco Alcaraz uses a garden hose to protect his girlfriend's home as the Easy fire approaches Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi…
Marco Alcaraz uses a garden hose to protect his girlfriend's home as the Easy fire approaches Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Valley, Calif.

"When the fire comes through, it's just amazing," AJ Calderon, a foreman on an avocado and citrus farm in Southern California told the Associated Press about his observation of the Maria Fire in rural Ventura County.  "All the work we do year after year and just a couple of hours, it just wipes it out."

The Maria Fire has claimed almost 10,000 acres. Evacuation orders have been lifted.

John Grether, the owner of the farm where Calderon works, says he has "probably lost about ten acres" of avocado trees.

Grether said he saw first saw the flames erupt from the foothills, where a power station is located.

Officials say the Maria fire began Thursday on a hilltop northwest of Los Angeles and an electrical line might have been involved. Electrical lines have been involved in other recent fires.

Southern California Edison said it had re-energized a 16,000-volt power line less than 15 minutes before the fire broke out.

The utility said it would  cooperate with investigators.

In Northern California, people continue to return to the area of Sonoma County where the Kincaid Fire burned about 313-square-kilometers, destroying nearly 200 homes.

Authorities do not know what caused the blaze, but Pacific Gas and Electric said it experienced a problem with a transmission tower near the point where the fire started.

Related Stories

Firefighters battle the Maria Fire Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Somis, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
USA
Winds Die Down, Bring Relief After Weeks of California Wildfires
Firefighters make progress controlling wildfires that burned homes and forced evacuations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 04:16
Goats graze on a hillside as part of fire prevention efforts, September 26, 2019 in South Pasadena, California. - In about…
USA
Goats Help Save Reagan Library From Wildfires
The goats are part of an 800-head herd at 805 Goats, a Southern California company that offers a 'sustainable, ecologically friendly' way to reduce fire danger and manage lands
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 21:28
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Authorities Investigate If Electrical Lines Contributed to California Wildfires

Marco Alcaraz uses a garden hose to protect his girlfriend's home as the Easy fire approaches Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi…
USA

Airbnb Bans 'Party Houses' After Deadly US Shooting

FILE - An Airbnb logo in Tokyo, Japan, Nov, 26, 2015.
USA

Firefighters Gain on Wildfire in Southern California Farm Country

Flames from a backfire consume a hillside as firefighters battle the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019…
Middle East

Former Iran Student Leader Says He Regrets 1979 US Embassy Attack

Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, one of the Iranian student leaders of the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover, speaks in an interview with The Associated Press, in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 29, 2019.
Europe

German President: ‘There Can be no Democracy Without America’

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks at the Goethe Institute,Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise…