USA

Authorities: Teen in California School Shooting Killed 2, Wounded 3

By Associated Press
November 15, 2019 05:48 AM
Hannah Schooping-Gutierrez, center, a student at Saugus High School, is comforted by her boyfriend Declan Sheridan, at right, a…
Hannah Schooping-Gutierrez, center, a student at Saugus High School, is comforted by her boyfriend Declan Sheridan, at right, a student at nearby Valencia High School during a vigil at Central Park, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. - A boy described as bright, quiet and “normal” pulled a gun from his backpack on his 16th birthday and opened fire at his high school before saving the last bullet for himself, authorities said.

The shooting that killed two teenagers and wounded three others Thursday at Saugus High School in a Los Angeles suburb took 16 seconds and left the attacker hospitalized in critical condition with a head wound, authorities said.

Investigators searched the boy’s home as they sought a motive for the attack, which seemed to target students at random, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Captain Kent Wegener said.

Authorities said the teenager apparently acted alone. There was no indication he was affiliated with a group or ideology, said Paul Delacourt, the agent in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.

D.J. Hamburger, center in blue, a teacher at Saugus High School, comforts a student after reports of a shooting at the school…
D.J. Hamburger, center in blue, a teacher at Saugus High School, comforts a student after reports of a shooting at the school, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Gunfire erupted about 7:30 a.m. as students were “milling around” and greeting each other in an outdoor quad area, Wegener said. Surveillance video showed the shooter standing still while “everyone is active around him.”

“He just fires from where he is. He doesn’t chase anybody. He doesn’t move,” Wegener said.

The suspect appeared to fire at whoever was in front of him. He had no known connection to those he shot, Wegener said.

Video showed the last thing the assailant did was shoot himself with the final bullet in the .45-caliber handgun, Wegener said. The weapon was empty when it was recovered.

Saugus High School, Santa Clarita, California

A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy died.

Two girls, ages 14 and 15, were each in good condition after being treated for gunshot wounds at a hospital.

A 14-year-old boy was treated and released from another hospital, authorities said.

Shauna Orandi, 16, was in her Spanish class when she heard four gunshots and a student burst into the room saying he’d seen the shooter.

“My worst nightmare actually came true,” she said. “This is it. I’m gonna die.” She was later escorted from the school and reunited with her father in a nearby park.

A sheriff’s detective and two off-duty police officers from Los Angeles and Inglewood who had dropped off children at the school ran to the shooting within moments and provided first aid, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect because he’s a minor. The Associated Press determined his identity based on property records for his home and interviews with three of his friends.

Flowers and cards are placed in front of Saugus High School in the aftermath of a shooting, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.

The suspect lived with his mother in a modest home on a leafy street in Santa Clarita, a Los Angeles suburb of about 210,000 people known for good schools, safe streets and relatively affordable housing.

He was a smart, quiet boy who played chess and had been active in a local Boy Scout troop, acquaintances said.

A girl who knew him for years said he wasn’t bullied and had a girlfriend.

The teen’s father died two years ago. An online obituary said he loved big-game hunting. In 2015, the father had been arrested amid a domestic dispute with the boy’s mother but no charges were filed.

The Sheriff’s Department hadn’t been called to the home recently and there was no indication of “turmoil” there, Wegener said.

Saugus High has no metal detectors but it has a dozen security cameras and a fence with a limited number of gates. Security is provided by one unarmed sheriff’s deputy and nine “campus supervisors” who act as guards, said Collyn Nielson, chief administrative officer for the William S. Hart Union High School District, which canceled classes for Friday.

All district schools hold lockdown drills three times a year, including two in the fall that have already occurred, Nielson said.

“In speaking with staff and hearing reports, students reported they knew what to do and immediately went into lockdown mode,” he said.

Related Stories

Members of law enforcement investigate an area at Townville Elementary School in Townville, S.C., after a shooting, Sept. 28, 2016.
USA
Secret Service Report: Most School Shootings are 'Preventable'
The reports found that in 80% of the shootings, the attackers' behavior was so alarming that it 'elicited concern from bystanders'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 17:41
Signs outside Columbine High School, June 13, 2019, in Littleton, Colo. The school district was considering the demolition of Columbine, the scene of a mass assault more than 20 years ago, and rebuilding the current school.
USA
Colorado School District Won’t Tear Down Columbine High School
The site of one of the deadliest school shootings in US history attracts hoaxers and curiosity seekers reuters
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/24/2019 - 22:40
Police and others are seen outside a recreation center where students are reunited with their parents, in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch, Colo., after a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, May 8, 2019.
USA
Students Kill Classmate, Injure 8 at School Near Columbine
Two high school students shot and killed a classmate and injured eight others at a charter school in a Colorado community that marked the 20th anniversary of one of the nation's worst school shootings just weeks ago.   Douglas County sheriff's officials said Devon Erickson, 18, and a younger student walked into the STEM School Highlands Ranch Tuesday afternoon and opened fire on students in two classrooms, prompting students to run shouting through the halls or to…
Attendees pass a wooden cross as they arrive at a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Feb. 15, 2018.
00:02:30
USA
Linked by Pain: 2 School Massacre Survivors, Dad Commit Suicide
The father of a Sandy Hook Elementary School victim killed himself Monday, just days after two Stoneman Douglas school students also took their lives
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Authorities: Teen in California School Shooting Killed 2, Wounded 3

Hannah Schooping-Gutierrez, center, a student at Saugus High School, is comforted by her boyfriend Declan Sheridan, at right, a…
US Politics

US Investigates Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s Personal Lawyer

FILE - Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks at an event in Ashraf-3 camp, which is a base for the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) in Manza, Albania, July 13, 2019.
Immigration

About 10% of Migrants Waiting in Mexico for US Hearings Caught Crossing Illegally

Honduran asylum seeker Nelson, 30, and his 18-month-old daughter, Emely, pass their time in the temporary shelter Centro…
Extremism Watch

Parents of US Reporter Missing for 7 Years in Syria Still Await His Return

Debra Tice, mother of U.S. journalist Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in Syria five years ago, holds a dated portrait of him during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, July 20, 2017.
Impeachment Inquiry

Ousted US Ambassador to Ukraine Testifies at Impeachment Hearing

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, center, arrives on Capitol Hill, Oct. 11, 2019, in Washington.