USA

Bad Weather Moves Into Eastern States; 5 Dead in South

By Associated Press
February 07, 2020 09:13 AM
CORRECTS YEAR TO 2020 NOT 2019 - Fallen trees rest on a damaged postal truck at an apartment complex where a reported tornado…
Fallen trees rest on a damaged postal truck at an apartment complex where a reported tornado passed through Feb. 6, 2020, in Spartanburg, S.C.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA - Nearly 150,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern United States were without power early Friday after a powerful storm raked the region. At least five people were killed.
    
Florida bore the brunt of the power outages, with nearly 75,000, according to poweroutages.us. The Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia also reported outages, and tornado watches and warnings were in effect Thursday night from northern Florida up through North Carolina.
    
The National Weather Service advised early Friday that the storm system was strengthening in the mid-Atlantic region, bringing snow, ice and rain northward.
    
The weather destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded communities that shoulder waterways across the Appalachian region. Rain kept falling over a path of splintered trees and sagging power lines that stretched from Louisiana into Virginia. School districts canceled classes in state after state as bad weather rolled through.
    
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday evening because of heavy rains and extreme flooding. More than 500 people in southwestern Virginia were displaced by flooding and needed rescue from their homes, he said in a statement.
   
Meanwhile, the Tennessee Valley Authority warned that people residing near rivers and lakes should prepare for rapidly changing water levels. The TVA is managing rising water behind 49 dams to avert major flooding, but with more rain expected next week, the agency may have to release water downstream, said James Everett, senior manager of the TVA's river forecast center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
    
Authorities confirmed five storm-related fatalities, in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.
    
One person was killed and another was injured as high winds destroyed two mobile homes near the town of Demopolis, Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center reported. The victim, Anita Rembert, was in one of the homes with her husband, child and two grandchildren, said Kevin McKinney, emergency management director for Marengo County. A man was injured but the children were unhurt, he said.
    
High winds there left roadsides strewn with plywood, insulation, broken trees and twisted metal. The National Weather Service was checking the site for signs of a tornado.
    
Weather-related crashes left at least four people dead and numerous authorities pleaded with motorists to avoid driving where they couldn't see the pavement.
    
A driver died in South Carolina when a tree fell on an SUV near Fort Mill, Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said. The driver's name wasn't immediately released.
    
In North Carolina's Gaston County, Terry Roger Fisher was killed after his pickup truck hydroplaned in heavy rain, plunged down a 25-foot (8-meter) embankment and overturned in a creek, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said, according to news outlets.
    
An unidentified man died and two others were injured Thursday when a car hydroplaned in Knoxville, Tennessee, and hit a truck, police said in a news release.
   
And in Tennessee, 36-year-old teacher Brooke Sampson was killed and four people were injured when a rain-soaked tree fell on a van carrying Sevierville city employees, officials said. The crash, though still under investigation, appeared to have been weather-related according to preliminary information, said Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller.
    
Flooding, meanwhile, forced rescuers to suspend their search for a vehicle missing with a person inside it in north Alabama's Buck's Pocket State Park. The vehicle quickly disappeared Wednesday in waters too dangerous for divers to search.
    
“As the car started shifting because of the water we noticed what appeared to be an arm reaching out,” witness Kirkland Follis, who called 911, told WHNT-TV.

Related Stories

FILE - A Union Pacific Railroad's steam locomotive, the rail lines' last operational steam engine, passes through the Sierra Nevada mountains at Norden, California.
USA
Severe Winter Weather Battering Pacific Coast
Severe winter weather is making life miserable for millions along the northern Pacific coast and the Northwest. As much as two centimeters of rain per hour fell on parts of northern California Sunday. Areas of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range can expect more than two meters of snow. While drought stricken California needs the moisture and the mountain snowpack, the storm could lead to floods, avalanches and mudslides. To the north, the cities of…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 01/08/2017 - 19:11
Pedestrians walk across a snowy street in downtown Kansas City, Mo., Dec. 17, 2016. A winter storm of snow, freezing rain and bone-chilling temperatures hit the nation's midsection and East Coast on Saturday.
USA
US Midwest, East Coast Hit By Extreme Winter Weather
A winter storm of snow, freezing rain and bone-chilling temperatures socked the nation’s midsection and East Coast on Saturday, causing hundreds of accidents on icy roads and putting a crimp on Christmas shopping. At least nine deaths were blamed on the slick roads, and authorities were investigating a few other traffic fatalities as possibly weather-related.  Perhaps the biggest accident happened in Baltimore, when a tanker carrying gasoline skidded…
This photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office shows damage from Friday nights severe weather, including the home of an…
USA
Storms Sweep Southern, Midwestern US; Death Toll Rises to 11 
High winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain battered large swaths of the country
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/11/2020 - 21:52
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Bad Weather Moves Into Eastern States; 5 Dead in South

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2020 NOT 2019 - Fallen trees rest on a damaged postal truck at an apartment complex where a reported tornado…
US Politics

Buttigieg, Sanders Top Vote-Getters in Iowa Caucus

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters at a caucus night event
USA

Trump Promotes 'Religious Freedom' Initiative Amid Criticisms Over Travel Ban

President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 7, 2019, in Washington.
Immigration

Authorities: Man Shot in Face During Immigration Operation

Immigration Felon Roundup
USA

Walmart Shooting Suspect Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

FILE - A police officer stands next to a police cordon after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso,Texas, Aug. 3, 2019.