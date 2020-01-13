USA

Barr: 21 Saudi Military Members Sent Home After US Base Shooting

By Masood Farivar
January 13, 2020 03:28 PM
FILE - U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the Justice Department in Washington, July 15, 2019.
FILE - U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the Justice Department in Washington, July 15, 2019.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Attorney General William Barr says 21 Saudi military trainees are being sent home following a probe into a deadly shooting at a Florida Naval base that was carried out by a Saudi pilot.

Barr told reporters the 21 have been disenrolled from training programs in the United States.

He said in investigation has found that 17 of them made jihadi or anti-American comments on social media.  Barr said 15 of them had some contact with child pornography though prosecutors they could not be prosecuted under U.S. law.

"This was an act of terror," Barr said about the attack on the base in Pensacola last month that killed three people.  

The FBI officially identified the shooter who killed three people as Mohammed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force who was a student naval flight officer at the Naval Aviation Schools Command at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

FILE - The main gate at Naval Air Station Pensacola is seen on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola, Florida, March 16, 2016.
Masood Farivar
Written By
Masood Farivar

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Barr: 21 Saudi Military Members Sent Home After US Base Shooting

FILE - U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at the Justice Department in Washington, July 15, 2019.
USA

Experts: Puerto Rico Not Prepared for Big Earthquakes

A home is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico Jan. 7, 2020.
VOA News on Iran

Trump Dismisses Dispute Over Whether Possible Soleimani Attack Was Imminent

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Dec. 7, 2019.
US Politics

Booker Ends Presidential Bid After Polling, Money Struggles

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker speaks during the fifth 2020 campaign debate at the Tyler Perry Studios…
The Americas

US Issues Fresh Venezuela-Related Sanctions -Treasury

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro signs a petition against the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela during a gathering…