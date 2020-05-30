USA

Barr Says Outside Agitators Taking Over Protests

By Reuters
May 30, 2020 03:04 PM
President Donald Trump listens as Attorney General William Barr speaks before Trump signs an executive order aimed at curbing…
FILE - US Attorney General William Barr

WASHINGTON - U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Saturday "outside radicals and agitators" have hijacked protests in U.S. cities over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

"Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda," Barr said in an on-camera statement.

"It is a federal crime to cross state lines or use interstate facilities to incite or participate in violent rioting and we will enforce those laws," he added.

Related Stories

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a news conference, May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minn.
USA
As Minneapolis Burns, Mayor Takes Heat for Response
Jacob Frey's leadership is being questioned after police failed to quell three nights of looting, rioting and fires that followed Floyd's death
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 14:20
Demonstrators burn garbage in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, May 29, 2020, while protesting the Monday death of George Floyd, a…
USA
'Wanton Destruction' in Minneapolis As Protests Spread Across US
White police officer is charged with murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 05:26
Demonstrators kneel before police Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George…
USA
Report: Pentagon Puts Military Police on Alert to go to Minneapolis
Move ‘would represent a significant escalation,’ lawyer says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 02:38
Protesters stand near a Minnesota National Guard vehicle Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the…
USA
FBI Probing Police Role in Death of Black Man in Minneapolis
But investigating police misconduct not a priority for Trump administration Justice Department
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 00:06
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Retreat or Deploy? Police Try to Balance Protest Response

A protester runs past burning cars and buildings on Chicago Avenue, May 30, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.
USA

Protesters March Through Iowa Capital After Melee

Demonstrators march in Oakland, Calif. protesting the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, May 29, 2020.
USA

Barr Says Outside Agitators Taking Over Protests

President Donald Trump listens as Attorney General William Barr speaks before Trump signs an executive order aimed at curbing…
USA

US Military Units Put on Four-hour Standby Amid Minnesota Unrest

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 30, 2018 the Pentagon is seen from an airplane over Washington, DC. - The Pentagon…
USA

As Minneapolis Burns, Mayor Takes Heat for Response

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a news conference, May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minn.