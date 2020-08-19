USA

Barr: US Won’t Seek Death Penalty Against British IS ‘Beatles’

By Reuters
August 19, 2020 07:28 PM
FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Alexanda Amon Kotey, left, and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were allegedly among four…
FILE - In this March 30, 2019, photo, Alexanda Amon Kotey, left, and El Shafee Elsheikh, allegedly among four British jihadis who made up a brutal IS cell dubbed "The Beatles," speak during an interview with The Associated Press in Kobani, Syria.

WASHINGTON - The United States will not seek the death penalty for two British members of an Islamic State execution squad nicknamed the "Beatles," whose extradition the Justice Department is seeking, Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday.

In a letter this week to Priti Patel, Britain's interior minister, Barr said if Britain granted an extradition request for Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, U.S. prosecutors would not seek the death penalty and would not carry out executions if they were to be imposed.

Barr said Kotey and Elsheikh, captured in 2019, were being held by the U.S. military in an unidentified overseas location but that it was becoming untenable to continue to hold them.

The pair were members of a four-person group in Islamic State that was known as the Beatles because they spoke English. The group is alleged to have detained or killed Western hostages in Syria, including U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.

The Justice Department is asking British authorities to turn over evidence on Kotey and Elsheikh to allow them to be tried in the United States.

Barr said if Britain did not turn over evidence by October 15, the United States would turn the men over for prosecution in the Iraqi justice system.

