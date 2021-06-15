USA

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Admit More Central American Minors

By VOA News
June 15, 2021 06:36 PM
FILE - In this March 28, 2021 file photo Migrants from Guatemala and Honduras are questioned by a Border Patrol agent after…
FILE - Migrants from Guatemala and Honduras are questioned by a Border Patrol agent after being smuggled on an inflatable raft in Roma, Texas, March 28, 2021.

The Biden administration said Tuesday it is expanding a program that will allow Central American minors to come to the United States legally, possibly making tens of thousands of young people newly eligible to enter the country, according to the Wall Street Journal. 

"It could be a substantial increase, and we hope it will be," a senior administration official told the Los Angeles Times, speaking on condition of anonymity. The official added that up to 100,000 could become eligible under the modified plan. 

Started under the Obama administration in 2014, the Central American Minors program would cover those 21 and younger from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, from which the bulk of young asylum-seekers come. 

Former President Donald Trump ended the program in 2017, saying congressional approval was needed for such a measure. President Joe Biden reinstated it March 10. 

Before Trump ended the program, 1,450 children had been paroled into the U.S. with an additional 2,700 having been conditionally approved, the Journal reported. 

Previously, one way to take advantage of the program was for the young person to have a parent already living legally in the U.S., but Tuesday's announcement opens the program to children who have a legal guardian in the U.S. or a parent waiting on a visa application or the adjudication of an asylum request. 

According to the Journal, the last two months have seen some decline in the number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border, falling from nearly 19,000 in March to 14,158 in May, still a record number. 
 

Related Stories

A group of Brazilian migrants walk around a gap in the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Ariz., seeking asylum in the United States after crossing over from Mexico, June 8, 2021.
Immigration
Biden Administration to Bring Parents of Separated Migrant Children Back to US
Plan will allow some to stay in United States for period of 36 months
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 12:57 PM
The sun rises as asylum-seeking migrants' families from Honduras and El Salvador walk towards the border wall after crossing…
USA
Supreme Court: Migrants Temporarily in US Ineligible for Permanent Residency
Some 400,000 people from 12 countries are affected by the unanimous ruling
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 02:30 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado Quesada elbow bump each other after a news…
The Americas
Blinken Urges Central America to Help on Migrants
US Secretary of State also flags democracy and human rights concerns during visit to Central America
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 06/01/2021 - 08:35 PM
Asylum-seekers who were a part of the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols, known as the "Remain in Mexico" program, are processed at the San Ysidro, California, port of entry. They receive COVID-testing before entering the U.S. (Screen grab from DoD video)
Immigration
US Formally Ends Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Migrant Policy
President Biden has reversed many of the restrictive immigration policies of former President Trump saying Trump failed to honor U.S. asylum laws
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 06/01/2021 - 05:13 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

US Politics

Biden Picks Israel, Mexico, NATO Ambassadors

FILE - In this June 15, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden arrives for the United States-European Union Summit at the…
USA

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Admit More Central American Minors

FILE - In this March 28, 2021 file photo Migrants from Guatemala and Honduras are questioned by a Border Patrol agent after…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Surpasses 600,000 Deaths from COVID, Leading the World

A child looks at the "Naming the Lost Memorials," as the U.S. deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are expected to…
USA

Biden in Geneva Ahead of Talks with Putin

U.S. President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One at Cointrin airport as he arrives ahead of a meeting with Russian counterpart…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Study Suggests Coronavirus Was Present in US Earlier than First Believed

U.S. COVID death count tops 600,000, a painful milestone as country reopens