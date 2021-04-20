USA

Biden Administration Endorses Bill to Establish Washington as America’s 51st State

By VOA News
April 20, 2021 02:20 PM
A map shows the District of Columbia and outlines the small area proposed as a federal enclave.
Proposed legislation for making Washington, D.C., the 51st state would carve out a small federal enclave, encompassing the U.S. Capitol, the White House and key monuments.

The Biden administration has endorsed legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would establish the capital of the United States, Washington, D.C., as America’s 51st state.  
 
“For far too long, the more than 700,000 people of Washington, D.C., have been deprived of full representation in the U.S Congress,” the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement Tuesday. “This taxation without representation and denial of self-governance is an affront to the democratic values on which our nation was founded.”
 
The bill, H.R. 51, calls for Washington to continue to serve as the country’s federal seat of government while residents gain full representation in Congress for the first time.  
 
The measure is expected to face stiff resistance from congressional Republicans, who do not want two more likely Democrats from the Democratic-majority city in an evenly divided Senate.
 
The Republicans have argued that the bill goes against the U.S. Constitution, which created the District of Columbia as a federal district, and have proposed alternative schemes whereby District residents could vote for representatives in neighboring states.
 
The House is set to vote on the bill this week after it was passed last week by a party-line vote in the House Oversight and Reform Committee.  

The administration said it plans to collaborate with Congress during the legislative process to ensure that it “comports with Congress’ constitutional responsibilities and its constitutional authority to admit new states to the Union.”
 
The administration also urged lawmakers to “provide for a swift and orderly transition” to statehood for the residents of the nation’s capital. 

Christmas Lights Illuminate the Heart of Washington, D.C.
Christmas Lights Illuminate the Heart of Washington, D.C.
The holiday season is a beautiful time of year in the nation's capital with many amazing holiday light displays from the National Zoo to the White House Christmas tree. However, this year it is extra special with "Enchant Christmas at Nationals Park," where visitors get a chance to help Santa save Christmas, lost in a huge maze of Christmas lights.
USA
Washington D.C. Hosts Pope Francis
VOA News

