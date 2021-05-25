USA

Biden Administration Moves to Protect Myanmar Nationals Residing in US

By Aline Barros
May 25, 2021 06:23 PM
FILE - Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 28, 2021.
FILE - Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 28, 2021.

WASHINGTON - Nearly four months after a coup in Myanmar triggered a prolonged period of violence and upheaval in the country, the Biden administration has designated Myanmar nationals for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), allowing many in the U.S. to be shielded from deportation and obtain work permits.

The registration period is set from May 25 to November 22. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that about 1,600 Burmese nationals "continuously residing" in the U.S. since March 11 now can obtain protected status. 

“Due to the military coup and security forces’ brutal violence against civilians, the people of Burma are suffering a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis in many parts of the country,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

The decision about Myanmar, also known as Burma, came after a “thorough review of this dire situation,” Mayorkas added.

The United Nations has denounced Myanmar’s military leaders, known as the State Administrative Council (SAC), who seized power in a coup in February and since then have launched an intensive crackdown against pro-democracy demonstrators.

A damaged church in which four people taking refuge were killed in an army shelling in Loikaw in Myanmar's eastern Kayah State as clashes continue in the area between the army and the local rebel fighters.
A damaged church in which four people taking refuge were killed in an army shelling in Loikaw in Myanmar's eastern Kayah State, May 24, 2021, as clashes continue in the area between the army and the local rebel fighters. (Credit: Kantarawaddy Times)

The coup took place hours before the seating of a new parliament following election results that were seen as rejection to the country’s generals. Security forces reportedly have killed dozens of protesters since the coup. 

Here in the U.S., the temporary protected status will last 18 months. According to DHS, in addition to demonstrating continuous residence in the United States since March 11, 2021, applicants must undergo security and background checks.

But the department added that border restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic remain in place, and citizens still in Myanmar "should not believe smugglers or others claiming the border is now open."

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said that her organization has resettled in the U.S. about 7,000 Burmese nationals over a period of years.

In a statement, Vignarajah commended the Biden administration for extending humanitarian protection to Myanmar nationals.

“Burmese nationals in the U.S. are unable to safely return home because of rampant human rights abuses at the hands of the country’s military. This designation recognizes that we cannot in good conscience deport families to a crisis zone where violence, religious persecution of both Christian and Muslim minorities, and a de-facto forced-assimilation policy, still reign,” Vignarajah said.

According to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University, a research center that collects and analyzes immigration court activities, recent data showed there were 602 Burmese nationals facing deportation in U.S. immigration courts. In the 2019 fiscal year, 28 Burmese citizens were deported.

 

Related Stories

Frontier Myanmar managing editor Danny Fenster is seen in an undated photo from the about.me site.
Press Freedom
American Journalist Detained in Myanmar
'Frontier Myanmar' news magazine says its managing editor Danny Fenster was taken to Yangon's Insein Prison
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/24/2021 - 03:58 PM
This screengrab provided via AFPTV and taken from a broadcast by Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) in Myanmar, May 24, 2021 shows detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (2nd L) during her first court appearance in Naypyidaw.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Makes First Personal Court Appearance Since Coup
Ousted de facto leader has been detained since February 1 military takeover
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/24/2021 - 07:54 AM
Anti-coup school teachers in their uniform and traditional Myanmar-hats participate in a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar,…
East Asia Pacific
More Than 125,000 Myanmar Teachers Suspended for Opposing Coup
Around 19,500 university staff have also been suspended
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 05/22/2021 - 09:04 PM
Protesters defend themselves from the troops in Kale, Sagaing region, Myanmar, March 28, 2021.
South & Central Asia
US Announces More Sanctions on Myanmar Junta
The State Department says the sanctions were coordinated with Britain and Canada, which will impose similar measures
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/17/2021 - 04:27 PM
Aline Barros
By
Aline Barros
Immigration Reporter for VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Anti-Asian Hate Predates Pandemic

Dawn Cheung and Victoria Do clap and cheer while listening to speakers during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021.
USA

Blinken Heads to Egypt, Jordan on First Middle East Tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he arrives in Cairo on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP)
USA

Prosecutors Seat Special Grand Jury for Trump Investigation

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington…
Middle East

Pompeo Rekindles Debate About US Response to Iran's Hosting of Al-Qaida

FILE - Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to VOA Persian in Washington on May 17, 2021. (Screen grab)
USA

Biden Administration Moves to Protect Myanmar Nationals Residing in US

FILE - Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 28, 2021.