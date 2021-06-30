USA

Biden Administration Names First African American Forest Service Head

By VOA News
June 30, 2021 11:01 AM
FILE - In this July 10, 2015, file photo Randy Moore, of the U.S. Forest Service, listens as President Barack Obama talks about the designation of three new national monuments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
FILE - In this July 10, 2015, file photo Randy Moore, of the U.S. Forest Service, listens as President Barack Obama talks about the designation of three new national monuments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration announced this week career forester Randy Moore will lead the country’s forest service, the first African American to hold the position in its 116-year history.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the appointment. The department includes the forest service. Vilsack said Moore will take over for current Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen, when she steps down July 26. Christiansen has held the position since 2018.

Moore has overseen 18 national forests in California since 2007. He is also responsible for management of state and private forestry programs in Hawaii and the U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands.  

Moore began his government career in 1978 at the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in North Dakota. His forest service career began at the Pike and San Isabel National Forests in Colorado and the Comanche and Cimarron National Grasslands in Kansas.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Administration Names First African American Forest Service Head

FILE - In this July 10, 2015, file photo Randy Moore, of the U.S. Forest Service, listens as President Barack Obama talks about the designation of three new national monuments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
USA

New Statue of Liberty Arrives in New York From France

A container carrying a replica of the Statue of Liberty, left, passes in front of the full-sized Statue of Liberty as it…
USA

Recent Climate-related Disasters Highlight Need for New Thinking About Future 

Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still…
USA

Parched Los Angeles Launches Fireworks Buyback Program Ahead of July 4 Holiday

Fireworks light up the sky around the White House, Wednesday night, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, as part of the festivities…
South & Central Asia

Pentagon Will Leave Large Number of Troops in Afghanistan to Protect US Embassy, Airport

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar province, Afghanistan. With American…