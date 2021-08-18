USA

Biden Administration Official Congratulates Zambia’s President-Elect

By VOA News
August 18, 2021 07:42 AM
Zambian President elect Hakainde Hichilema addresses a press conference at his residence in Lusaka, Aug. 16, 2021.
Zambian President elect Hakainde Hichilema addresses a press conference at his residence in Lusaka, Aug. 16, 2021.

The U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power congratulated Hakinde Hichilema Tuesday on his election as Zambia’s next president.

A statement released by the agency said Power and Hichilema discussed how the “vigilant oversight” of Zambian civil society of the electoral process ensured widespread confidence in the results, despite government forces blocking Hichilema from campaigning in several areas.

The spokesperson said the two also discussed Hichilema’s plans “fighting corruption and strengthening democratic values, press freedom, and civil liberties.” Power and Hichilema pledged to work together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic “and accelerate Zambia’s economic recovery.”

Hichilema’s victory over incumbent President Edgar Lungu in the August 12 vote was fueled by widespread discontent with the collapse of Zambia’s economy, which has been saddled by falling prices of copper, its chief export, rising inflation and unemployment.

It became the first African nation during the COVID-19 pandemic to default on its sovereign debt last year.

 

Related Stories

President-elect Hakainde Hichilema (C) waves to supporters after a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka, Zambia, Aug. 16, 2021.
Africa
Supporters of Next Zambian President Celebrate in Capital
Hakainde Hichilema defeats incumbent Edgar Lungu in election held amid coronavirus pandemic and economic calamity 
Peter Clottey
By Peter Clottey
Mon, 08/16/2021 - 03:01 AM
FILE - Opposition UPND party's presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema casts his ballot in Lusaka, Zambia, August 12, 2021.
Africa
Zambian Opposition Leader Hichilema Takes Early Lead in Presidential Vote
President says Thursday’s elections were 'not free and fair'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/14/2021 - 07:28 AM
Supporters of the leader of the ruling Zambia Patriotic Front, incumbent president and candidate Edgar Lungu gather in Lusaka,…
Africa
Heavy Voter Turnout Reported for Zambia Presidential Election
Sixteen presidential candidates are vying for the top job, but the frontrunners are incumbent Edgar Lungu, 64, and his long-time rival Hakainde Hichilema
Peter Clottey
By Peter Clottey
Thu, 08/12/2021 - 08:15 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US, UK Say Taliban Will Be Judged by Actions Not Words 

Demonstrators, including former interpreters for the British Army in Afghanistan, hold placards as they protest opposite the…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US Says World is Watching Taliban’s Treatment of Civilians

Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

President Joe Biden turns back to answer a question after speaking about the coronavirus pandemic in the East Room of the White…
South & Central Asia

Biden's Vow to Airlift Afghan Allies Meets Ticking Clock, Risky Rescue

Handout photo of U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting on the situation in Kabul
USA

US Vice President’s Visit Set to Improve Ties in Crucial, Yet Wary, Southeast Asia

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the White House in…