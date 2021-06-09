USA

Biden Administration to Review Trump Ban on TikTok, WeChat, Other Apps 

By VOA News
June 09, 2021 01:44 PM
The U.S. head office of TikTok is seen in Culver City, California, Sept. 15, 2020.
FILE - The U.S. head office of TikTok is seen in Culver City, California, Sept. 15, 2020.

Former president Donald Trump’s executive order that attempted to ban Chinese video app TikTok has been replaced by the Biden administration, which has implemented its own executive orders to review several Chinese apps for possible national security and privacy risks. 

President Joe Biden’s executive order directs the Commerce Department to analyze TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese apps to see if they collect personal data or if they are connected to the Chinese military. 

According to a White House statement about the order, Commerce, in consultation with other federal agencies, can “make recommendations to protect against harm from the sale, transfer of, or access to sensitive personal data, including personally identifiable information and genetic information — to include large data repositories — to persons owned or controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of, foreign adversaries.”  

“The administration is committed to promoting an open, interoperable, reliable, and secure internet and to protecting human rights online and offline, and to supporting a vibrant global digital economy,” a senior administration official said Wednesday, according to The Verge, which first reported the story. 

“The challenge that we’re addressing with this [executive order] is that certain countries, including China, do not share these commitments or values and are instead working to leverage digital technologies and American data in ways that present unacceptable national security risks,” the official added. 

Trump’s efforts to ban TikTok in the summer of 2020 were blocked by the courts, and the issue was soon overshadowed by the 2020 presidential election. 

FILE - U.S. and Chinese flags surround a TikTok logo in this illustration photo taken July 16, 2020.
US Judge Halts Government Ban on TikTok
Trump administration wants TikTok and WeChat removed from app stores

 
Discussions that a U.S. company might take over TikTok operations in the U.S. never resulted in concrete action. 
 
Last week, the Biden administration expanded a Trump-era ban on American companies investing in Chinese firms with ties to the Chinese military. The order lists 59 Chinese companies that reportedly develop surveillance technology to be used against Muslim minorities and pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong. 

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2020, file photo, women wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus chat as they pass by the headquarters of ByteDance, owners of TikTok, in Beijing, China.
ByteDance Agrees to $92 Million Privacy Settlement with US TikTok Users
The lawsuits claimed the TikTok app infiltrated users' devices for the purpose of ad targeting and profit
By Reuters
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 06:29 PM
Virginia Cello Player Goes Viral on TikTok
00:02:48
USA
Virginia Cellist Goes from COVID Depressed to TikTok Star
Painful breakup, failing to get into medical school, depression - in a strange way all this contributed to Andrew Savoia's social media success
By Maxim Moskalkov
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 10:08 AM
FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, a man opens social media app 'TikTok' on his cell phone, in Islamabad, Pakistan…
US Not Extending TikTok Divestiture Deadline; Talks to Continue
Treasury Department representative says Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is 'engaging with ByteDance to complete the divestment and other steps necessary to resolve the national security risks'
By Reuters
Sat, 12/05/2020 - 07:59 PM
