Biden Agenda for US-EU Summit to Include Coronavirus, Climate and Trade

By VOA News
Updated June 15, 2021 07:15 AM
President Joe Biden meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
President Joe Biden meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the United States-European Union Summit at the European Council in Brussels, June 15, 2021.

Battling the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, as well as working together on trade and foreign affairs are on the agenda Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden and European Union leaders hold a summit in Brussels. 

In statements issued ahead of the talks, the two sides said they would reiterate support for the COVAX facility for ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, and to work together on ways to promote a global recovery from the economic impacts of the pandemic. They also planned to discuss efforts to reform the World Health Organization. 

After both were a major topic at G-7 and NATO meetings this week, Russia and China will again be on the agenda Tuesday.  

President Joe Biden, center, walks with European Council President Charles Michel, right, and European Commission President.
President Joe Biden, center, walks with European Council President Charles Michel, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during the United States-European Union Summit at the European Council in Brussels, June 15, 2021.

Both the White House and European Union said the leaders would also express a commitment to supporting democracy and combatting corruption, and to upholding human rights around the world. They are also pledging to cooperate on issues involving cybersecurity and migration. 

The EU side is being represented in the summit by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 

On climate change, the United States and the EU said they would reaffirm commitments to upholding the 2015 Paris climate agreement and to become climate neutral economies by 2050. They also said they plan to urge other “major players” to take ambitious climate actions. Adopted by nearly 200 nations when it was initially signed, the Paris climate agreement’s goal is to slow down global warming.  

