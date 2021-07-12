USA

Biden Backs Trump Rejection of China’s South Sea Claim

By Associated Press
July 12, 2021 08:08 AM
Protesters shout slogans as they hold a Philippine flag during a rally in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati city,…
Protesters shout slogans as they hold a Philippine flag during a rally in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati city, Philippines.

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.
 
The stern message from Secretary of State Antony Blinken came in a statement released ahead of this week’s fifth anniversary of an international tribunal’s ruling in favor of the Philippines, against China’s maritime claims around the Spratly Islands and neighboring reefs and shoals. China rejects the ruling.
 
Ahead of the fourth anniversary of the ruling last year, the Trump administration came out in favor of the ruling but also said it regarded as illegitimate virtually all Chinese maritime claims in the South China Sea outside China’s internationally recognized waters. Sunday’s statement reaffirms that position, which had been laid out by Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.
 
“Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order under greater threat than in the South China Sea,” Blinken said, using language similar to Pompeo’s. He accused China of continuing “to coerce and intimidate Southeast Asian coastal states, threatening freedom of navigation in this critical global throughway.”
 
“The United States reaffirms its July 13, 2020, policy regarding maritime claims in the South China Sea,” he said, referring to Pompeo’s original statement. “We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments.”
 
Article IV of the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty obligates both countries to come to each other’s aid in case of an attack.
 
Prior to Pompeo’s statement, U.S. policy had been to insist that maritime disputes between China and its smaller neighbors be resolved peacefully through U.N.-backed arbitration. The shift did not apply to disputes over land features that are above sea level, which are considered to be “territorial” in nature.
 

South China Sea

Although the U.S. continues to remain neutral in territorial disputes, it has effectively sided with the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, all of which oppose Chinese assertions of sovereignty over maritime areas surrounding contested South China Sea islands, reefs and shoals.
 
China reacted angrily to the Trump administration’s announcement and is likely to be similarly peeved by the Biden administration’s decision to retain and reinforce it.
 
“We call on (China) to abide by its obligations under international law, cease its provocative behavior, and take steps to reassure the international community that it is committed to the rules-based maritime order that respects the rights of all countries, big and small,” Blinken said in the statement, China has rejected the tribunal’s decision, which it has dismissed as a “sham,” and has refused to participate in arbitration proceedings. It has continued to defy the decision with aggressive actions that have brought it into territorial spats with Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia in recent years.
 
As last year’s statement did, Sunday’s announcement came amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China over numerous issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, human rights, Chinese policy in Hong Kong and Tibet and trade, that have sent relations plummeting.
 
China claims almost all of the South China Sea and routinely objects to any action by the U.S. military in the region. Five other governments claim all or part of the sea, through which approximately $5 trillion in goods are shipped every year.
 
China has sought to shore up its claims to the sea by building military bases on coral atolls, leading the U.S. to sail its warships through the region on what it calls freedom of operation missions. The United States has no claims itself to the waters but has deployed warships and aircraft for decades to patrol and promote freedom of navigation and overflight in the busy waterway.

Related Stories

A protester shouts slogans during a rally outside the Chinese consulate in Metro Manila, Philippines on Friday, May 7, 2021…
East Asia Pacific
Will the Philippines Take Sides as US, China Send Military Units to Disputed Sea?
The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group entered the South China Sea this week, China sent an intelligence-gathering ship and a maritime patrol aircraft, one report says
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 05:52 AM
South China Sea
East Asia Pacific
Relations Between China, Philippines Seen Smoothing After Upbeat Talks
Manila had protested mooring of Chinese boats at disputed South China Sea reef
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 05/28/2021 - 03:23 AM
FILE - Fishing boats anchor near Ly Son island, in Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province.
East Asia Pacific
Analysts: Vietnam Expanding Fishing Militia In South China Sea
A government-run Chinese maritime institute says 46,000 to 70,000 fishing personnel in Vietnam have been trained to do maritime military duties
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 05/12/2021 - 05:35 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Search in Florida Collapse to Take Weeks; Deaths Reach 90 

Rescuers from Pensilvania, are seen in the rubbles of the Champlain Towers South collapse, one day after shift from search-and…
USA

Biden Backs Trump Rejection of China’s South Sea Claim

Protesters shout slogans as they hold a Philippine flag during a rally in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati city,…
USA

Top US Commander in Afghanistan Steps Down

U.S. Army Gen. Austin S. Miller, the U.S.'s top general in Afghanistan, speaks to journalists at the Resolute Support…
USA

Hot, Dry Conditions Drive Wildfires in Western US and Canada

Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10,…
USA

Florida Breaks Annual Manatee Death Record in First 6 Months

FILE - A manatee comes up for air as it swims in the Stranahan River, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 2, 2020.