USA

Biden Campaign Attacks Trump Policy on Saudi Arabia, North Korea

By Reuters
December 08, 2019 11:29 PM
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Nashua, N.H. Sunday, Dec. 8…
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Nashua, N.H., Dec. 8, 2019.

Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign launched new attacks on Donald Trump on Sunday, advocating a reevaluation of U.S.-Saudi relations and calling North Korea's apparent weapons test a "rebuke" to the U.S. president in a statement to Reuters.

The statement comes as Trump faces pressure to examine his administration's approach to Riyadh after law enforcement officials said a Saudi Arabian Air Force lieutenant killed three people at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, before being fatally shot.

The man was on the base as part of a Navy training program designed to foster links with foreign allies.

Authorities said they believe the man acted alone. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Trump on Sunday the kingdom would aid an investigation into the shooting, the Saudi state news agency reported.

Still, the incident put a spotlight on the Trump administration's warm ties with the Saudis as fallout continues from the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year at a Saudi consulate in Turkey, as well as Saudi involvement in the war in Yemen and tensions with Middle East rival Iran.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo said the Trump administration has written Saudi's kingdom "a blank check to act with impunity around the world."

Biden would "reevaluate our relationship with Saudi Arabia to ensure it is fully aligned with American values and priorities" if he beats Trump in a November 2020 election, Ducklo said. Biden believes the investigation into the Florida shooting should run its course, the spokesman added.

Ducklo also said a test at North Korea's Sohae rocket-testing ground after Trump called U.S.-North Korean relations "very good" were a "clear rebuke to Trump" and showed that "Trump's made-for-TV summits have achieved little, while North Korea continues to advance its dangerous capabilities."

He added that Biden, as president, "won't be sending Kim Jong Un any love letters," a reference to an exchange of personal correspondence between Trump and Kim since their first summit in Singapore in June 2018, when the North Korean leader pledged to dismantle the missile installation where its latest test took place.

Trump's reelection campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Sunday.

The former vice president has been highlighting his foreign policy credentials as he battles rivals for his Democratic party's presidential nomination but also as he looks ahead to an election fight against Trump. In a widely viewed video posted online on Wednesday, Biden characterized the sitting president as a joke among world leaders.

Trump's presidential campaign was based partly on the argument that other countries were taking advantage of the United States due to diplomacy Biden advocated when he was Barack Obama's vice president.
 

Related Stories

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House, in Washington, Nov. 9, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Trump Warns North Korea's Kim on Hostile Actions
Pyongyang announces 'very important test,' while US leader says Kim must keep denuclearization pledge
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 12/08/2019 - 15:09
FILE - In this March 6, 2019 file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing an image of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Reports 'Very Important Test' at Rocket Launch Site 
State news agency says test will have 'important effect' on country's strategic positioning
Default Author Profile
By Kelly Kasulis
Sat, 12/07/2019 - 21:20
South Korea's chief negotiator Jeong Eun Bo answers a reporter's question after a meeting with U.S. counterpart James DeHart at…
East Asia Pacific
South Korea, US Fail to Strike Defense Cost-Sharing Deal
After a fourth round of talks, the negotiations are ongoing
Default Author Profile
By Kelly Kasulis
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 13:11
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks to a working breakfast at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 25, 2019.
Middle East
US Treasury Secretary to Attend Saudi Event a Year After Khashoggi Murder
Dozens of top global officials and business leaders boycotted last year's Future Investment Initiative, a lavish event dubbed 'Davos in the desert,' as international outrage over Khashoggi's killing peaked
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 11:01
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Biden Campaign Attacks Trump Policy on Saudi Arabia, North Korea

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Nashua, N.H. Sunday, Dec. 8…
US Politics

Elizabeth Warren Discloses Details of Past Legal Work, Showing $2M in Compensation

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Dec. 8, 2019, in Charleston, S.C.
USA

US Confirms Washington Visit by Russian Foreign Minister

FILE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 6, 2019.
US Politics

Watchdog Expected to Find Russia Probe Valid, Despite Flaws

FILE - A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen in Washington, Feb 1, 2018.
Arts & Culture

Puppeteer Behind 'Big Bird' Dies at 85

FILE - Caroll Spinney, best known for his TV character "Big Bird" from Sesame Street, receives an honorary doctorate from Eastern Connecticut State University President David G. Carter, rear, in Willimantic, Connecticut, May 21, 2000.