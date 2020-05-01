Biden Denies Former Staffer's Sexual Assault Allegation

WASHINGTON - Joe Biden denied a former Senate staffer's allegation of sexual assault on Friday, saying the accusation isn't true. "This never happened," Biden said.

It's the presumptive Democratic nominee's first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade. He was to appear on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss the allegation for the first time on television.

Biden said he will ask the National Archives to determine whether there is any record of such a complaint being filed.

"The former staffer has said she filed a complaint back in 1993," Biden said. "But she does not have a record of this alleged complaint. The papers from my Senate years that I donated to the University of Delaware do not contain personnel files."

