USA

Biden Downplays Tensions with Sanders Over Social Security

By Associated Press
January 22, 2020 01:32 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the North Iowa Events…
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the North Iowa Events Center, Jan. 22, 2020, in Mason City, Iowa.

MASON CITY, IOWA - Joe Biden sought on Wednesday to ease tensions with Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders after the two candidates exchanged several volleys over Social Security and other matters.
    
And the former vice president pledged in a wide-ranging interview with MSNBC that if he reaches the White House, he would not agree to any budget deal that curtails Social Security benefits.
    
Biden demurred on “Morning Joe” when asked whether Sanders had “lied” when he and his campaign aides asserted Biden sought to cut Social Security benefits over his decades in public office. Biden also noted that Sanders apologized to him after one of the Vermont senator's top supporters wrote that the former vice president has a “corruption” problem.
    
“Sometimes campaign staff gets a little ahead of the candidate,” Biden said, later adding, “I accept his apology, and I hope we can argue on the facts.”
    
Nonetheless, the issue isn't likely to dissipate completely as Sanders and Biden vie for every advantage with less than two weeks until the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses. Just Tuesday night, Biden's campaign released a video accusing Sanders of “dishonest” attacks, while Sanders' official Twitter account countered: “Let's be honest, Joe. One of us fought for decades to cut Social Security, and one of us didn't.”
    
Sanders attached audio of speeches Biden gave as a Delaware senator advocating for budget deals that would have curtailed entitlement spending over time. As a senator, Biden was a supporter of a balanced-budget constitutional amendment, but he maintains that he would not have “cut” Social Security benefits as part of the deals.
    
“My support for Social security has been solid my entire career,” Biden said. “I did join with a lot of other Democrats, made it solvent during the Reagan years.”
    
In his current campaign, Biden proposes expanding Social Security benefits and raising more revenue by lifting the cap on the income that is subject to Social Security payroll taxes. He did tacitly acknowledge that he's moved leftward over the years on Social Security, however, comparing his long Senate record with Sanders' legislative history on gun rights. Sanders ``voted to protect gun manufacturers,'' Biden said, referring to Sanders' vote to give weapons makers immunity from civil liability. Hillary Clinton skewered Sanders over that position in their 2016 nominating fight.
    
“He's indicated that was past,” Biden said, suggesting Sanders' current positions on guns should be acceptable to Democratic primary voters.
    
The former vice president was not so charitable about the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
    
“I was embarrassed for the institution,” Biden said when asked about Trump's lawyers stating clear mistruths during the proceedings, which are expected to end with Trump's acquittal on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.
    
The impeachment case is pegged to Trump pressuring Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter Biden, based on discredited theories about the younger Biden's business dealings in Ukraine while his father handled U.S. foreign policy in the country as vice president.
    
Joe Biden predicted that Republican senators will one day be ashamed of their fealty to Trump. “I think it's one of those things they're going to regret when their grandchildren read in history books what they did,” Biden said. “I don't get it. ... I think it has a lot to do with whether they can win primaries. Everybody knows how vindictive the president is.”
    
Indeed, Trump has shown a willingness to go after Republicans who criticize him. But most GOP senators facing reelection this year do not yet have significant opposition from within their party. Arizona Sen. Martha McSally is an exception. And newly-appointed Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler also could draw opposition from the right.
    
Biden, in his interview, did not discuss the possibility that the Senate could call him or Hunter Biden as a witness. Biden has maintained that he sees no “legal basis” for his or his son's testimony, because the House impeachment charges are about Trump's actions.

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with audience members during a bus tour stop at Water's Edge Nature Center, Dec. 2, 2019, in Algona, Iowa.
USA
Joe Biden Sees Fundraising Improvement After Rough Summer
Joe Biden took in more than $15 million for his White House run over the past two months, a sum that shows the former vice president's fundraising operation has rebounded slightly after a lackluster summer
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 12:26
Democratic presidential hopefuls Former Vice President Joe Biden (R) and US Senator from New Jersey Cory Booker chat during a break in the second round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at…
US Politics
Former US VP Joe Biden Clashes with Democratic Presidential Rivals
At Democratic presidential candidates’ debate, Biden faced tough questions about his long public record and incremental proposals
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 07/31/2019 - 23:05
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a house party at former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack's house, July 15, 2019, in Waukee, Iowa.
US Politics
Joe Biden Draws Line Against Progressives on Health Care
Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president is running as the defender of 'Obamacare' and is promising to expand it
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/16/2019 - 00:01
Democratic presidential debate in Miami, June 17, 2019
US Politics
Democratic Debate: Biden, Harris Clash on Racial Issues
Obama’s No. 2 has twice failed in bids to become the Democratic presidential nominee, but surveys this year show him leading a field of 25 contenders
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 06/27/2019 - 20:36
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

DC Sues Trump Inaugural Committee, Alleging Abuse of Funds

Trump Hotel DC
USA

Biden Downplays Tensions with Sanders Over Social Security

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the North Iowa Events…
USA

Trump Minimizes Severity of Head Injuries in Iran Attacks

U.S. soldiers stand amid damage at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020.
Trump Impeachment

US House Democrats to Argue Trump Abused Presidency

In this image from video, impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., argues in favor of amendment
US Politics

Trump Wants to Deliver State of Union Even if Trial Underway

President Donald Trump steps to the podium to begin his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 30, 2018. Behind Trump are Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin.