USA

Biden, Erdogan Hold 'Productive' Talks But Announce No Breakthroughs

By VOA News
June 14, 2021 09:36 PM
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, fist bumps with U.S. President Joe Biden, right, as he stands up to greet him…
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, fist bumps with U.S. President Joe Biden, right, as he stands up to greet him during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, June 14, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described their first face-to-face talks as heads of state as "productive" but did not announce any major breakthroughs in the relationship between the two countries. 

Biden told reporters after the meeting Monday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels that the talks were "positive and productive" and he was "confident we'll make real progress with Turkey."  

Erdogan characterized the talks as "productive and sincere." 

"We think that there are no issues between U.S. and Turkey relationship that are unsolvable and that areas of cooperation for us are richer and larger than problems," he said. 

The talks come at a time when the two NATO allies are at odds over a number of issues including Syria, Libya and the sale of Russian weapons to Turkey.  

FILE - First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
FILE - First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.

The United States sanctioned Turkey in December over its purchase of a Russian weapons system and recently criticized human rights abuses in Turkey. 

Turkey has called for the United States to end its support for Syrian Kurdish fighters, which Turkey says are linked to the Kurdish insurgency in Turkey. 

In April, Biden angered Turkey by recognizing the Ottoman Empire's massacre of 1.5 million Armenians from roughly 1915 to 1917 as genocide. Turkey denies the killings amounted to genocide. 

Erdogan said the Armenian issue was not discussed during Monday's 45-minute meeting. 

On the topic of Turkey's purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system, Erdogan indicated no progress had been made.  

"On the issue of S-400s, I told (Biden) the same thing I had in the past," Erdogan said. 

Erdogan said he and Biden also discussed Afghanistan following reports that Turkey could take on a role to secure the international airport in Kabul after the United States withdraws its troops from the country.  

He said Turkey would need "diplomatic, logistic and financial assistance" from the United States if it were to maintain troops in Afghanistan.  

Henri Barkey, with the Council on Foreign Relations, told VOA that Turkey was using the Afghanistan offer to win favor from the United States and NATO and hoping to cash in on the goodwill later. 

He noted that the meeting did not give the leaders much time "given the complexities of the issues." 

Other meetings

Also on Monday, Erdogan met separately with French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.  

Turkey and Greece have been at odds over boundary disputes and rights to natural resources.  

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis?on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters)

Erdogan said he and Mitsotakis agreed to call each other over a "direct line" when future problems arise. 

Macron said after his meeting with Erdogan that the two countries agreed to work on preserving the cease-fire in Libya and the departure of foreign fighters in the country.  

Macron tweeted after the meeting that he wants to "move forward" with Turkey. 

Patsy Widakuswara contributed to this report. 
 

Related Stories

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and U.S President Joe Biden, center, pose with other leaders.
Europe
Biden Takes 'America Is Back' Message to Brussels
After wrapping up G-7 summit, US president meets with NATO allies, setting new tone in relations
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Mon, 06/14/2021 - 10:54 AM
FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel…
Europe
US, Russia Spar on Cyberattacks Ahead of Biden-Putin Summit
US top diplomat Blinken says Russia should not 'harbor' criminal organizations, while Putin offers exchange of suspects
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 06/13/2021 - 03:22 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Queen Elizabeth stand in front of members of the Royal Guard, at…
USA
Bidens Have Tea with Queen Elizabeth after G-7 Summit 
The 95-year-old British monarch greeted the Bidens in the Quadrangle of the castle, home to the royal family for nearly 1,000 years and where she has spent much of her time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 06/13/2021 - 01:07 PM
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron sit around the table at the start of the G7…
USA
Germany's Merkel to Visit Biden at White House on July 15
It will probably be Merkel's farewell visit to the United States since she plans to step down after a September national election
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 06/12/2021 - 12:39 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden, Erdogan Hold 'Productive' Talks But Announce No Breakthroughs

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, fist bumps with U.S. President Joe Biden, right, as he stands up to greet him…
USA

Virginia Couple Plead Guilty in US Capitol Riot, Setting Precedent

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. Capitol Police say they have…
USA

US Intel Report Warns of More Violence by QAnon Followers

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, a Qanon believer speaks…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Delays Plans to Lift COVID-19 Lockdowns

FILE - Pedestrians walk past a sign warning members of the public about a "Coronavirus variant of concern," in Hounslow, west London, Britain, June 1, 2021.
USA

New Pentagon Watchdog Facing 'Significant Challenges' in Internal Anti-Extremism Effort

FILE - A photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon building, in Arlington, Virginia, outside Washington, April 19, 2019.