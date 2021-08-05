USA

Biden Gives Hong Kong Residents 'Safe Haven' in US

By Ken Bredemeier
August 05, 2021 11:55 AM
President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus pandemic in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3,…
President Joe Biden offers, Aug. 5, 2021, an 18-month “safe haven” to thousands of Hong Kong residents to remain living in the U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday offered an 18-month “safe haven” to thousands of Hong Kong residents to remain living in the U.S. rather than to face repression by being deported to the Chinese-controlled territory.

Biden assailed Beijing’s 14-month crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and said it was in “compelling” U.S. foreign policy interests to allow Hong Kong residents to stay and work in the U.S.

The precise number of people affected by the order was not immediately clear, but a senior Biden administration official said most of the 330,000 Hong Kong residents living in the U.S. are likely eligible to stay, excepting any people who have been convicted of serious criminal offenses.

In his order, Biden said at least 100 opposition politicians, activists, and protesters have been detained by the Chinese during the last year on an array of allegations, while more than 10,000 individuals have been arrested for other charges in connection with anti-government protests.

“The United States is committed to a foreign policy that unites our democratic values with our foreign policy goals, which is centered on the defense of democracy and the promotion of human rights around the world,” Biden said.

“Offering safe haven for Hong Kong residents who have been deprived of their guaranteed freedoms in Hong Kong furthers United States interests in the region,” the U.S. leader added. “The United States will not waver in our support of people in Hong Kong.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. strongly opposes China’s use of its National Security Law “to deny basic rights and freedoms, assault Hong Kong’s autonomy, and undermine its remaining democratic processes and institutions.”

“Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media, and the diminishing the space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong,” Psaki said.

Hong Kong is a former British colony, which returned to Beijing’s control in 1997.

As the Chinese crackdown on dissent has continued, the U.S. last month imposed more sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong. It advised businesses about the risks of operating under the national security law, which China implemented last year to criminalize what it considers subversion, secessionism, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces.

 

Related Stories

File- In this Monday, July 6, 2020, file photo, Tong Ying-kit, 23 years old, arrives at a court for the violation of the new…
VOA News on China
Hong Kong Activist Gets 9 Years in Prison
Leon Tong Ying-kit was found guilty this week by a special High Court panel
Tommy Walker
By Tommy Walker
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 10:49 AM
In this Saturday, June 1, 2019, photo, Hong Kong singer Anthony Wong shares his view on the military crackdown on Tiananmen…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Pop Star Arrested Over 2018 Performance
Anthony Wong supported a pro-democracy candidate during a 2018 rally at which he performed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 01:55 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 1, 2020, file image made from video, motorcyclist Tong Ying-kit carries a flag reading "Liberate…
VOA News on China
Writing on the Wall? Hong Kong’s Security Law's Far-reaching Risks
Activist says, 'I believe that no one person or political party in Hong Kong can clearly know where the red-line of the National Security Law is'
Tommy Walker
By Tommy Walker
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 07:15 AM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Gives Hong Kong Residents 'Safe Haven' in US

President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus pandemic in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3,…
Economy & Business

US Unemployment Benefit Claims Edged Lower Last Week

A "Now Hiring" sign sits outside a business in Prince William County in Virginia, June 20, 2021. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
USA

Biden Sets Goals for Boosting Electric Car Sales, Fuel Efficiency

FILE - Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant in Fremont, California, May 13, 2020. The Biden adminstration has made short-term emission reductions a top priority.
USA

Expect an Above-Average Atlantic Hurricane Season, Says Forecaster

FILE - This Tuesday, July 6, 2021 satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico off…
USA

Hawaii Fishermen Concerned Over Growing Chinese Presence

In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, a catch of fish is unloaded from a commercial fishing boat at Pier 38 in Honolulu. A…