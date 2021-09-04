USA

Biden to Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11 at 3 Memorial Sites 

By Associated Press
September 04, 2021 05:51 PM
A man stands at the edge of a waterfall pool at ground zero during a ceremony on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Sept. 11, 2017.
FILE - A man stands at the edge of a waterfall pool at ground zero during a ceremony on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Sept. 11, 2017.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will visit all three 9/11 memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and pay his respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.  

Biden will visit ground zero in New York City, the Pentagon and the memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 was forced down, the White House said Saturday. First lady Jill Biden will accompany him.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for a separate event before joining the president at the Pentagon, the White House said. Harris will travel with her spouse, Doug Emhoff.  

Biden's itinerary is similar to the one President Barack Obama followed in 2011 on the 10th anniversary of the attacks. Obama's visit to New York City coincided with the opening of a memorial at the site where the two World Trade Center towers once stood. 

Next Saturday's anniversary falls less than two weeks after the end of the nearly two-decade-long U.S. war in Afghanistan. The war was launched weeks after the 9/11 attacks to retaliate against the al-Qaida plotters and the Taliban, who provided them a haven.  

Biden has found support from the public for ending the conflict but has faced sharp criticism, even from allies, for the chaotic evacuation of U.S. troops and allied Afghans during the final two weeks of August. 

On Friday, Biden directed the declassification of certain documents related to the September 11 attacks in a gesture toward victims' families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi government.  

The conflict between the government and the families over what classified information could be made public came became more open last month after many relatives, survivors and first responders said they would object to Biden's participation in 9/11 memorial events if the documents remained classified. 

Related Stories

Flowers are seen placed into the groves of inscribed names of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York City.
USA
New York's 9/11 Museum CEO Seeks to Educate, Inspire Younger Generation
Ahead of this year's anniversary, the Museum and Memorial launched a new campaign and fundraiser called The Never Forget Fund, which will support educational initiatives to teach young people about the attack and the global aftermath
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 09/03/2021 - 11:16 AM
An American flag is seen left in the engraved names of 9/11 victims at the edge of the north reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York, Sept. 11, 2019.
USA
Survey Finds 9/11 Still Influences Americans’ Activities
Substantial minorities of Americans still express reluctance to fly, attend large events, visit skyscrapers or travel abroad
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/02/2021 - 04:57 AM
Mourners place flowers and pictures in the name cut-out of Kyung Hee (Casey) Cho at the National September 11 Memorial and…
Extremism Watch
US Warns 9/11 Anniversary Could Inspire Extremist Attacks
DHS did not cite any specific threats
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 10:27 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden to Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11 at 3 Memorial Sites 

A man stands at the edge of a waterfall pool at ground zero during a ceremony on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Sept. 11, 2017.
VOA News on Iran

Iran Calls on US to Drop ‘Its Addiction to Sanctions’ 

President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech after taking his oath as president in a ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, Iran,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Florida Struggling With COVID-19's Deadliest Phase Yet 

Wayne Bright, funeral director at Wilson Funeral Home, arranges flowers on a casket before a service Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021,…
USA

Lake Tahoe Evacuees Hope to Return Home as Wildfire Slows

Two firefighters from Cosumnes Fire Department carry water hoses while holding a fire line to keep the Caldor Fire from…
USA

5 Missing in US Navy Helicopter Crash Off San Diego Declared Dead

This handout picture released by the US Navy on August 8, 2019 shows a sailor directing an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned…