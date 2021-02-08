USA

Biden, Modi Commit to Fighting COVID, Climate Change

By VOA News
February 08, 2021 09:40 PM
Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. applaud Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to…
On June 8, 2016, Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. applaud Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke Monday to discuss their commitment to fighting the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

The two leaders made no mention of ongoing protests by farmers in India, which have dominated the Indian news cycle for months, according to a readout of the call from the White House.

“The United States and India will work closely together to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries, and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism,” according to the White House readout of the call.

“We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities,” Modi wrote on Twitter after the call.

According to the White House, Modi welcomed calls to collaborate on combatting climate change and agreed to participate in a climate summit Biden will host in April.

But India, the third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide after China and the United States, has argued that, as a developing country, it should not be subject to the same rules as richer countries.

The United States and India had close ties under the previous U.S. administration. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, visited India in February 2020. 

Trump’s White House saw New Delhi as an ally in its hard-line stance against China.

 

 

 

Related Stories

Rescuers arrive to search for bodies in the downstream of Alaknanda River in Rudraprayag, northern state of Uttarakhand, India,…
South & Central Asia
At least 18 Dead in Northern India After Himalayan Glacier Burst
2,000 deployed on search-and-rescue mission for more than 100 missing
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/08/2021 - 05:31 AM
Map of the Line of Control, Kashmir
South & Central Asia
India Restores Fast Mobile Internet to Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir was India's only Muslim-majority state before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government split it into two
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 01:31 PM
Singer Rihanna holds the President's award trophy onstage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, U.S.
South & Central Asia
With One Tweet, Rihanna Puts India Farmers' Protests in Global Spotlight
India condemned 'international meddling' as 'irresponsible'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 02:31 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden, Modi Commit to Fighting COVID, Climate Change

Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. applaud Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to…
Economy & Business

Stocks Notch More Gains, Record Highs, on Wall Street

FILE - Tesla cars are loaded onto carriers at the Tesla electric car plant in Fremont, California, May 13, 2020. The Biden adminstration has made short-term emission reductions a top priority.
2020 USA Votes

Last US Vote Certified; New York Republican Elected to Congress

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, Republican candidate Claudia Tenney smiles at her campaign headquarters in…
US Politics

Trump’s Historic Second Impeachment Trial Starts Tuesday

US National Guar soldiers provide security at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 14, 2021, ahead of next week’s…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Handling Gets Mixed Reviews Across US, Europe

A person walks past pictograms on December 1, 2020 in the vaccination centre at the football stadium in Duesseldorf, western…