Biden Nominates US Haiti Ambassador to State Department Position

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison for the position of assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs.

Sison, a career ambassador, the highest rank in the U.S. Foreign Service, has served in Haiti since 2018. She is a respected diplomat in Port-au-Prince, where she has been outspoken about democratic governance, the rule of law and respect for human rights.

"We are very concerned about any action that risks undermining democratic institutions in Haiti," Sison told VOA during an exclusive interview in February.

Before arriving in Port-au-Prince, she served as U.S. deputy representative to the United Nations with the rank of ambassador from 2014 to 2018.

She is experienced in global coalition building, transnational threats, peacekeeping, international development and humanitarian relief.

Among Sison's prior posts are U.S. ambassador to Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates; assistant chief of mission in Iraq; and deputy chief of mission in Pakistan.

At the State Department, she held the position of principal deputy assistant secretary of state for South Asian affairs.

Sison has been recognized with multiple awards, notably the Distinguished Service Award and the Presidential Meritorious Rank Award.

The U.S. Senate must confirm her nomination before it becomes effective.