Biden Optimistic About US Progress in COVID Fight

By VOA News
Updated May 28, 2021 12:16 PM
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Cleveland, Thursday, May 27,…
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Cleveland, May 27, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

President Joe Biden is in the U.S. southern state of Virginia Friday, where he is delivering remarks about the progress the country has made in decreasing COVID-19 infections and increasing the vaccination rate.

"The future is going to be brighter," President Biden told the crowd, citing a drastic drop in coronavirus infections.

