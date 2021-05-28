President Joe Biden is in the U.S. southern state of Virginia Friday, where he is delivering remarks about the progress the country has made in decreasing COVID-19 infections and increasing the vaccination rate.
"The future is going to be brighter," President Biden told the crowd, citing a drastic drop in coronavirus infections.
Biden Optimistic About US Progress in COVID Fight
