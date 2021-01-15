USA

Biden Pledges to Change Immigration, Lays Out Plan

By Reuters
January 15, 2021 01:08 PM
President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in…
President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, TJan. 14, 2021, in Wilmington, Del.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has promised a quick and dramatic reversal of the restrictive immigration policies put in place by his predecessor President Donald Trump. While Biden pledged to undo many of Trump's policies starting the first day he takes office on January 20, the layers of reforms will take much longer to implement.
 
Immigration reform and ‘dreamers’
 
Biden, a Democrat, said in a June tweet he will send a bill to Congress "on day one" that laid out "a clear roadmap to citizenship" for some 11 million people living in the United States unlawfully.
 
Biden has said he would create permanent protection for young migrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, known as "Dreamers." Started by former President Barack Obama when Biden was vice president, the program currently provides deportation protection and other benefits to approximately 645,000 people.
 
Trump's Republican administration tried to end DACA but was stymied in federal court. The program still faces a legal challenge in a Texas court.
 
Vice president-elect Kamala Harris said in an interview with Univision on January 12 that the administration planned to shorten citizenship wait times and allow DACA holders, as well as recipients of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), to "automatically get green cards," but did not explicitly say when or how these changes would happen.
 
Trump moved to phase out TPS, which grants deportation protection and allows work permits to people from countries hit by natural disasters or armed conflict. Earlier in his campaign, Biden promised to "immediately" grant TPS to Venezuelans already in the United States.
 
For years lawmakers have failed to pass a major immigration bill. Democrats may stand a better chance of passing legislation after a run-off election in Georgia handed them control of both houses of Congress.
 
Restoring asylum and refugees
 
Trump blasted what he called "loopholes" in the asylum system and implemented overlapping polices to make it more difficult to seek refuge in the United States.
 
One Trump program called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) forced tens of thousands of asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. Biden said during the campaign he would end the program on day one. His transition team, however, has said dismantling MPP and restoring other asylum protections will take time.
 
Under rules put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control during the coronavirus pandemic, most migrants arriving at the border are now immediately expelled. Biden's team has not pledged to reverse that policy right away.
 
Migrant caravans have been on the move in Central America, with some aiming to arrive at the southwest border after Biden's inauguration. Advocates worry that the pandemic will make it difficult for border officials and migrant shelters to handle large numbers of people.
 
Biden has also said he would raise the cap for refugees resettled in the United States from abroad to 125,000 from the historic low-level of 15,000 set by Trump this year.
 
Family reunification  
 
Biden's transition team promised to immediately create a federal task force to reunify children separated from their parents under one of the Trump administration's most controversial policies.
 
Thousands of children were separated from their parents when Trump implemented a "zero tolerance" policy of prosecuting all border crossers, including families, for illegal entry. Though Trump officially reversed the policy in June 2018 amid international outcry, some children have continued to be separated for other reasons. Advocates are still searching for the parents of more than 600 separated children.
 
Travel and visa bans
 
One of Trump's first actions after taking office in 2017 was banning travel from several Muslim-majority countries. Following legal challenges, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a revised version of the ban in 2018. It has since been expanded to 13 nations.
 
Biden has promised to immediately rescind the bans, which were issued by executive actions and could be easily undone, according to policy experts.
 
During the coronavirus pandemic Trump issued proclamations blocking the entry of many temporary foreign workers and applicants for green cards. While Biden has criticized the restrictions, he has not yet said whether he would immediately reverse them.
 
Border wall
 
Biden pledged to immediately halt construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, which Trump touted as a major accomplishment during a Texas visit just days before leaving office.
 
It is not entirely clear what Biden's administration will do with contracts for wall construction that have already been awarded but have yet to be completed, or with private land seized by the government in places where building has stopped.

Related Stories

Troops stand in formation inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,…
2020 USA Votes
Washington Beefs Up Security Ahead of Presidential Inauguration
More National Guard forces en route as President Donald Trump calls on Americans to 'overcome the passions of the moment'
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 08:59 PM
Inauguration Security
00:02:23
USA
Law Enforcement Gearing Up for Biden’s Inauguration
Unprecedented security measures in place to avoid another siege of Trump supporters on US Capitol building
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 02:25 AM
Construction for the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremony is seen outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.
2020 USA Votes
FBI Examines Threats to Biden Inauguration 
Officials say they are worried about groups bent on "violence and destruction of property," as the National Guard authorizes up to 15,000 troops to help with security
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 09:08 PM
Members of the National Guard arrive to the U.S. Capitol days after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the…
2020 USA Votes
Security Increased as Washington Mayor Discourages People from Attending Inauguration
Muriel Bowser encourages people to participate virtually because of coronavirus concerns and last week’s violence at US Capitol
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 05:00 PM
Lady Gaga speaks before performing during a drive-in rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe…
USA
Lady Gaga to Sing Anthem, J-Lo to Perform at Inauguration
Announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 11:35 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Pledges to Change Immigration, Lays Out Plan

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in…
South & Central Asia

As Ordered by Trump, US Down to 2,500 Troops in Afghanistan

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. and…
USA

US Vice President Makes Unscheduled Visit to Troops Guarding Capitol

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP…
USA

Young Poet Amanda Gorman to Read at Biden Inaugural

Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 4/10/19 Amanda Gorman at the 10th Anniversary Women In The World Summit at Lincoln…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US COVID Death Toll Rapidly Approaching 400k, Says Johns Hopkins

FILE PHOTO: America in the age of Trump