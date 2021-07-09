USA

Biden, Putin Discuss Ransomware Attacks From Russia

By VOA News
July 09, 2021 03:50 PM
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive to meet at the 'Villa la Grange', June 16, 2021.
FILE - President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a meeting on June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland.

U.S. President Joe Biden discussed recent ransomware attacks on the U.S. from Russia in a phone call Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the White House.

“President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware,” according to a readout of the conversation released by the White House.

Biden warned of consequences if ransomware attacks from Russia continued, the White House said.

“President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge,” the White House said.

The call came more than three weeks after the two leaders met in Geneva on June 16, when Biden appealed to Putin, who has denied any responsibility, to crack down on cyber hackers in Russia.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.

