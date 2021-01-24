USA

Biden to Reinstate COVID Travel Rules, Add South Africa

By Associated Press
January 24, 2021 07:26 PM
FILE - President Joe Biden signs executive orders as part of the U.S. COVID-19 response as Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Director of NIAID Anthony Fauci look on, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 21, 2021.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Monday will formally reinstate COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders, according to two White House officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order, also confirmed Sunday that South Africa would be added to the restricted list because of concerns about a variant of the virus that has spread beyond that nation.

Biden is reversing an order from President Donald Trump in his final days in office that called for the relaxation of the travel restrictions as of Tuesday.

The decision to reverse the order is not surprising, but the addition of South Africa to the restricted travel list highlights the new administration's concern about mutations in the virus.

The South Africa variant has not been discovered in the United States, but another variant — originating in the United Kingdom — has been detected in several states.

Reuters was first to report Biden's decision to add South Africa to the list.

Biden last week issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival. The order also requires that all U.S.-bound passengers ages 2 and older get negative COVID-19 test results within three days before traveling.
 

USA

Biden to Reinstate COVID Travel Rules, Add South Africa

US President Joe Biden signs executive orders as part of the Covid-19 response as US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and…
