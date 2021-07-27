USA

Biden Revives Trump's Africa Business Initiative

By Reuters
July 27, 2021 05:38 PM
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in McLean, Va., Tuesday, July…
President Joe Biden speaks in McLean, Va., July 27, 2021.

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a new push to expand business ties between U.S. companies and Africa, with a focus on clean energy, health, agribusiness and transportation infrastructure on the continent. 

U.S. industry executives welcomed the interest but said dollar flows will lag until the administration wraps up its lengthy review of Trump administration trade measures and sets a clear policy on investments in liquefied natural gas. 

Dana Banks, senior director for Africa at the White House National Security Council, told a conference the administration planned to "re-imagine" and revive Prosper Africa, an initiative launched by former President Donald Trump in 2018, as the "centerpiece of U.S. economic and commercial engagement with Africa." 

Travis Adkins, deputy assistant administrator for Africa at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), added: "We're looking at the ways in which we [can] foster two-way trade, looking at mutually beneficial partnerships that work together to mobilize investment, create jobs, and ... shared opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic." 

President Joe Biden, who requested nearly $80 million for the initiative in his budget proposal in May, aims to focus it on women and equity, with an expanded role for small- and medium-sized businesses, Banks said. 

The administration's goal was to "reinvigorate Prosper Africa as the centerpiece of U.S. economic and commercial engagement with Africa," she said. 

"This is an area that is a priority both at home and abroad," Banks told Reuters ahead of the conference, adding that African countries were eager to expand their cooperation with the United States. 

China and Europe

U.S. business executives warn the United States is in danger of being overtaken by China and Europe, which are already investing and signing trade agreements across the continent. 

"We can't wait another year to devise an Africa policy; we need to be bold in our thinking," said Scott Eisner, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-Africa Business Center. 

He said many companies had started to eye investments in Kenya given the Trump administration's talks with Nairobi on a bilateral free trade agreement, but that those plans were on ice until the policy review was completed. 

The U.S. Trade Representative's office had no immediate comment on the status of the review. 

Liquefied natural gas

Another hurdle is uncertainty about the administration's policy on LNG projects. 

Nigeria and other countries are eager to secure U.S. investment in such plans, but are waiting to see whether the administration will back LNG investments even as it seeks to halve U.S. fossil-fuel emissions. 

"We've committed as an institution to have over 50% of our investments focused on activities that combat climate change," said Kyeh Kim, a senior official at Millennium Challenge Corporation, an independent U.S. foreign aid agency.  
 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Atlanta Spa Shootings Suspect Pleads Guilty to 4 of 8 Counts

Dried flowers, signs and several brooms, squeegees and shovels block the entry of the Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta, four weeks…
USA

Four US Police Officers Grippingly Describe January 6 Attack on US Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, from left, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC to Recommend Indoor Masks Again, Even for Some Vaccinated People

Shoppers wear masks inside of The Cool store Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County…
USA

US to Speed Up Asylum Processing at Border While Fast-Tracking Deportations

Robert Vivar of the Unified U.S. Deported Veterans Resource Center , center, talks with migrants as they wait to cross into the…
USA

Man Pleads Guilty to 4 Asian Spa Killings in US, Sentenced to Life

Crime scene tape surrounds Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Georgia.