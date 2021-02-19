USA

Biden Says Iran Talks Needed to Avoid Mistakes in Mideast

By Wayne Lee
February 19, 2021 03:15 PM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a foreign policy address as Vice President Kamala Harris listens, at the State…
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a foreign policy address as Vice President Kamala Harris listens, at the State Department in Washington, Feb. 4, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that the United States was driven to “reengage in negotiations” to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran by the desire to avoid missteps that could further destabilize the Middle East.

“We need transparency and communication to minimize the rise of strategic misunderstanding or mistakes,” Biden said at the virtual Munich Security Conference.

Biden’s remarks came hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s said his country would reverse actions that violated the agreement with world powers if U.S. sanctions against the country were lifted.

“U.S. unconditionally & effectively lift all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump,” Zarif declared in a tweet. “We will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple:#CommitActMeet.”

Biden’s willingness to join talks to revive the 2015 deal is a repudiation of Trump’s “maximum pressure" that aimed to isolate the Middle Eastern power and weaken its nuclear development program.

“Nuclear proliferation requires careful diplomacy and cooperation among us to avoid mistakes,” Biden said. “That’s why we are prepared to reengage in negotiations.”

Biden also promised to “work in close cooperation with our European and other partners” to “address Iran’s destabilizing activities across the Middle East.”

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Iran after then-President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018, causing relations to deteriorate between the two countries. Trump accused Iran of developing an illegal ballistic missile program and supporting terrorism in the region. He imposed new sanctions on vast swaths of Iran’s economy.

FILE - Participants of the Iran nuclear talks that culminated in the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are pictured during a meeting at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.
FILE - Participants in the Iran nuclear talks that culminated in the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action are pictured during a meeting at the U.N. building in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.

The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council (Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States) plus Germany sealed the deal negotiated by the Obama administration in July 2015 that required Iran to drastically scale back its nuclear program in return for economic relief. The deal was known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Critics argue that the Biden administration should not consider a return to the deal.

"The Middle East of 2021 is not at all the Middle East of 2015 when the deal was negotiated, or 2018 even, when the U.S. left that accord,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu of the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).

“And more importantly, Iran is in gross violation of that deal. Iran is hoping to weaponize time by adding more capability to its nuclear program, re-creating more facts on the ground and trying to push the Biden administration to as speedily as possible return to the deal or return to offering some kind of sanctions relief.”

(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…
Nuclear Deal Hangs in Balance as Iran Intensifies Uranium Enrichment
US allies in Europe hope JCPOA can be resurrected, but analysts say it depends on whether Iran or US is willing to make the first move

In addition to Biden’s offer to return to the bargaining table, his administration’s appeal to Iran included the reversal of two symbolic actions taken by Trump.

The Biden administration reversed Trump’s determination that all U.N. sanctions on Iran be reinstated, and it relaxed stringent limits on the domestic travel of Iranian diplomats assigned to the United Nations.

The two actions drew criticism from Israel, which said it remained “committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons” and that it was in contact with the U.S. on the issue.

Iran has said the U.S. must start reversing sanctions by February 23 or it will ban short-notice inspections by the U.N.’s watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Henry Ridgwell contributed to this report.

 

Related Stories

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the…
VOA News on Iran
What you Need to Know About the Iran Nuclear Deal
On Thursday, Washington said it would welcome an invitation to talks about the landmark Iran nuclear deal. What does that mean?
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 09:44 PM
(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…
Middle East
EU 'Highly Concerned' About Iran Nuclear Enrichment
Spokesman says alliance seeks to preserve nuclear agreement
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 11:15 AM
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he delivers a statement on the Iran talks deal at the Vienna International Center…
00:02:19
USA
Biden Wants US Back in Iran Nuclear Deal
President-elect Joe Biden says he would like for the US to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but experts say domestic and international concerns may make that easier said than done
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Sun, 01/03/2021 - 04:07 AM
FILE - Participants of the Iran nuclear talks that culminated in the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are pictured during a meeting at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.
Europe
Iran Nuclear Deal Parties Ready to Address Potential US Return
President Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018, arguing it favored Tehran
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 09:05 AM
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Araqchi and EEAS Schmid attend a meeting in Vienna
VOA News on Iran
Iran Nuclear Deal Parties 'United in Resolve' to Preserve Agreement
United States, after withdrawing two years ago, is now pushing to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 03:38 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Wayne Lee

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Says Iran Talks Needed to Avoid Mistakes in Mideast

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a foreign policy address as Vice President Kamala Harris listens, at the State…
USA

With Power Largely Restored, Texans Now Face Lack of Safe Water 

Water is loaded into cars at a City of Houston water distribution site Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Houston. The drive-thru…
USA

At Biden's G-7 Debut, Leaders Look Beyond COVID-19 to Trade and China

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers online remarks as he takes part in a Munich Security Conference virtual event
USA

Biden Visits Pfizer Plant as Weather Delays Vaccine Shipping

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.
Middle East

Iran Offers to Reverse its Nuclear Deal Violations If Sanctions Are Lifted

FILE - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is seen during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 25, 2020.