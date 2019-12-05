USA

Biden Video Says World Leaders Are Laughing at Trump

By Reuters
December 05, 2019 12:59 PM
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting, during his "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2019.
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting, during his "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2019.

NEW YORK - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is attacking President Donald Trump as a laughingstock among world leaders in a new video that has gone viral.

The minute-long video plays off a clip taken at a NATO summit in Britain this week that appeared to show Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joking about Trump's press appearances during a chat with other world leaders.

"The world is laughing," reads the text over that clip and others of Trump's trips abroad. "We need a leader the world respects."

The video, posted Wednesday night on Twitter, had already been viewed 6.7 million times by Thursday morning.

"As the President has said, Joe Biden claims that foreign leaders have told him they want him to win the election. Of course they do," said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. "They want to keep ripping off the United States like they did before Trump became president."

Trump has argued that former President Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice president, pursued trade deals and other policies that let other countries take advantage of the United States.

The latest video is meant to reinforce one of the key arguments Biden is making ahead of the 2020 presidential election: that he is most prepared to deal with foreign policy, not just in comparison with Trump, but also other Democrats seeking their party's nomination.

Related Stories

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting, during his "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2019.
US Politics
Biden Says He Would Consider Harris for Vice Presidential Slot
Democratic 2020 US presidential candidate, with whom the California senator clashed during a Democratic debate earlier this year, praised her after a campaign event in Ames, Iowa
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 21:34
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, Culinary Union members cheer as they rally in support of Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and…
US Politics
Powerful Union to Host Biden, Warren, Sanders in Nevada
Nevada's powerful casino workers' Culinary Union is holding a series of town halls next week with Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 14:42
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with audience members during a bus tour stop at Water's Edge Nature Center, Dec. 2, 2019, in Algona, Iowa.
USA
Joe Biden Sees Fundraising Improvement After Rough Summer
Joe Biden took in more than $15 million for his White House run over the past two months, a sum that shows the former vice president's fundraising operation has rebounded slightly after a lackluster summer
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 12:26
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Biden Video Says World Leaders Are Laughing at Trump

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting, during his "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2019.
Impeachment Inquiry

US House Speaker Denies Hating Trump, Declares 'Don't Mess With Me'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, responds forcefully to a question from a reporter who asked if she hated President Trump, a Republican, at the conclusion of a news conference at the Capitol, in Washington, Dec. 5, 2019.
Middle East

US Says Iran May Have Killed More Than 1,000 in Recent Protests

Riot police try to disperse protesters as they rally on a highway against increased fuel prices, in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 16, 2019.
Europe

Report: Putin Says Russia Ready to Extend New START Treaty by Year-End

FILE - A nuclear-capable Russian Topol M intercontinental ballistic missile with launch vehicle rolls along Red Square during a military parade, in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2017.
USA

Court to Consider Bathroom Use by Transgender Student

FILE - A sign marks the entrance to a gender-neutral restroom at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 23, 2007.