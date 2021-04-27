USA

Bidens to Visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter While in Georgia

By Associated Press
April 27, 2021
President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden wave as they walk on the Ellipse near the White House after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Del., April 25, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit the 39th president, Jimmy Carter, and his wife, Rosalynn, while in Georgia this week, the White House said Tuesday. 

The White House had previously announced that Biden would attend a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Thursday to mark his 100th day in office, which comes a day after his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening. The Bidens will now add in a trip to Plains, Georgia, to visit the Carters.

In this image from video, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, seen in a photo as they speak on audio only, during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 18, 2020.

The 96-year-old former president and the 93-year-old former first lady were unable to attend Biden's inauguration because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both couples are now vaccinated, and the Carters have resumed worshipping in-person at their longtime church.  

Biden was a young Delaware senator and Carter ally during the Georgian's term in the White House, from 1977 to 1981. Carter is now the longest-lived American president in history. 

