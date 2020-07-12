USA

Black Female Fighter Pilot Joins Navy Ranks

By VOA News
July 12, 2020 12:45 AM
Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle is the first known Black female tactical aircraft pilot. (U.S. Navy)
Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle is the first known Black female tactical aircraft pilot. (U.S. Navy)

The U.S. Navy says it has its first Black female fighter pilot.

The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle is the Navy's “first known Black female [tactical aircraft] pilot.”

The 2017 Naval Academy graduate recently completed her Tactical Aircraft training and will receive her “Wings of Gold” insignia later this month.

Military.com says that a 2018 investigation it conducted with Navy-provided data revealed that only 1.9 percent of the service’s pilots assigned to fighter jets were Black.  

 

Swegle is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas. 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

USA
Navy Fathers, Daughters Share Special Military Bond
There’s even an unofficial title for high-ranking Navy officers with children – the dadmiral, a name that’s part 'dad,' part 'admiral'
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 02:41
Captain Brett Crozier addresses the crew for the first time as commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in San Diego, California, March 1, 2020.
USA
Navy Upholds Firing of Carrier Captain in Virus Outbreak
The spread of the coronavirus aboard the carrier while on deployment in the Pacific in March exploded into one of the biggest military leadership crises of recent years
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/19/2020 - 15:56
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2020)In this June 4, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt…
USA
Navy Carrier Sidelined by Virus Back Operating in Pacific
Sailors wearing white face masks line flight deck in dress white uniforms for formal thank you as ship sails out of port in Guam
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 07:58
Michael White …
USA
Detained US Navy Veteran Freed by Iran as Part of Deal 
US officials say Michael White, detained in Iran for nearly two years, on his way home aboard a Swiss government aircraft
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 12:06
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

For Brazil’s Bolsonaro: A Week of Isolation, Hydroxychloroquine

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia
USA

3 Key Takeaways from US Supreme Court Rulings on Trump’s Tax Returns

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Trump was…
USA

Fire Destroys Much of 249-year-old Church in California

The interior of the San Gabriel Mission is seen in the aftermath of a morning fire, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in San Gabriel,…
USA

Mueller Defends Russia Probe, Says Stone Remains a Felon

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, checks pages in the report as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee
USA

Trump Dons Mask to Visit Wounded US Troops at Military Hospital

President Donald Trump wears a mask as he walks down the hallway during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical…