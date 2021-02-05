USA

Blinken Discusses Iran with UK, French, German Ministers

By Reuters
February 05, 2021 09:11 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives his first news conference on Jan. 27, 2021, at the State Department, one day after being sworn in. (State Dept.)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Iran and other issues on Friday in a virtual meeting with his British, French and German counterparts as the group weighs how to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

The U.S. State Department said other issues discussed included the coronavirus pandemic, Myanmar, Russia, China and climate change, and Blinken "underscored the U.S. commitment to coordinated action to overcome global challenges."

"We just had an in-depth and important conversation on Iran ... to handle together nuclear and regional security challenges," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter.

Britain's Dominic Raab and Germany's Heiko Maas also took part in the meeting.

The high-level conversation is the latest step by President Joe Biden’s new administration to explore how to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with world powers but was abandoned in 2018 by Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

The nuclear deal limited Iran's uranium enrichment activity to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms — an ambition Iran has long denied having — in return for the easing of U.S. and other sanctions.

In abandoning the deal approved by former President Barack Obama, Trump restored the U.S. sanctions it had removed and then piled on more.

Speaking before Friday's meeting, a source familiar with the matter said it was unlikely to delve into great detail on Iran and was a first chance for the ministers to discuss the issues.

The National Security Council will convene a meeting to be attended by top U.S. officials but not Biden himself.

"The meeting today is part of an ongoing policy review. It is not decisional," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Twitter.

Biden, who took office last month, has said that if Tehran returned to strict compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact, Washington would follow suit and use that as a springboard to a broader agreement that might restrict Iran's missile development and regional activities.

Tehran has insisted that Washington ease sanctions before it resumed compliance and ruled out negotiations on wider security issues. But Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hinted on Monday at a way to resolve the impasse over who goes first by saying the steps could be synchronized.

 

