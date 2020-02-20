USA

Bloomberg Nabs 3 New Congressional Endorsements

By Associated Press
February 20, 2020 07:30 AM
Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a Democratic presidential primary…
Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON - Mike Bloomberg picked up three new congressional endorsements on the heels of his rocky debate performance, underscoring his staying power in the Democratic primary race despite an onslaught of attacks from opponents.
    
Bloomberg has built extensive political ties to members of both parties on Capitol Hill after years of hefty political contributions to candidates and causes. In recent weeks those ties, and his surprisingly strong support in a number of national polls, seem to be bearing fruit for him on Capitol Hill.
    
Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Nita Lowey of New York and Pete Aguilar of California all endorsed Bloomberg Thursday, bringing his total number of congressional endorsements to 15, behind only Joe Biden, who has more than three times that amount.
    
All three have extensive political, and in some case personal ties, to the former New York mayor.
    
Bloomberg campaigned for Gottheimer in his district in 2018, and Gottheimer is also brother-in-law to Bloomberg's campaign manager, Bradley Tusk. Lowey's former chief of staff, Howard Wolfson, is a longtime Bloomberg aide and now serves as a top adviser to his campaign.
    
Aguilar, who flipped his district in a tough race in 2014, got support from one of Bloomberg's political groups that year, Independence USA PAC, through which he funneled millions of his own money to air ads defending centrists of both parties in the midterms. Aguilar's a former mayor, and in his endorsement, touted Bloomberg's understanding of issues “at both the national and local levels” and his track record as a former mayor on gun safety and climate.
    
Aguilar serves in Democratic leadership as Chief Deputy Whip in the House Democratic caucus.

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg greets supporters after speaking at a campaign…
US Politics
Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Democratic Presidential Debate
Opponents have attacked his policies as New York mayor and accused him of trying to buy party's presidential nomination with his vast wealth
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 15:44
FILE - The final Democratic presidential debate of the year is set for Dec 19, 2019, at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. (Elizabeth Lee/VOA)
00:03:41
US Politics
Curtain Rises in Los Angeles for Last Democratic Presidential Debate of 2019
California's participation in Super Tuesday voting gives it added significance in choosing the Democratic presidential nominee
Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By Elizabeth Lee
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 19:22
Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City mayor, Michael Bloomberg, speaks during a campaign rally, Wednesday,…
US Politics
Inside Mike Bloomberg's Big Play for Black Voters
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has been aggressively courting black voters while his rivals have been battling it out in majority-white Iowa and New Hampshire
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 10:04
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Bloomberg Nabs 3 New Congressional Endorsements

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a Democratic presidential primary…
US Politics

Finally on Debate Stage, Bloomberg Has to Answer to Democratic Rivals

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a Democratic presidential primary…
USA

International Journalists Face Changing Regulations in China, US

Journalists wearing face masks attend an official press conference about a virus outbreak at the State Council Information…
USA

Trump Names US Ambassador to Germany, Robert Grenell, Acting Intelligence Chief

U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic attend the…
US Politics

Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Target Bloomberg at Nevada Debate

Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a Democratic presidential primary…