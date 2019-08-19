USA

Boy Scout Gets Troop To Help Restore Historic Black Cemetery

By Associated Press
August 19, 2019 11:52 AM
FILE - A detail of a Boy Scout uniform in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas, Feb. 4, 2013.
FILE - A detail of a Boy Scout uniform in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas, Feb. 4, 2013.

A Virginia teen volunteering at the Alexandria National Cemetery three years ago noticed a rundown plot nearby where overgrown trees blocked the signed marking it as the Douglass Memorial Cemetery.
 
Sixteen-year-old Griffin Burchard says the cemetery named for abolitionist Frederick Douglass was covered in leaves and had signs of flooding. He soon got his Boy Scout troop, Troop 4077, to help restore the site.
 
They unveiled a new historic marker for the plot Thursday, timing the ceremony to coincide with the 400th anniversary of enslaved Africans' arrival in Virginia. It quotes Douglass: “Without a struggle, there can be no progress.”
 
Burchard led the monthslong restoration as his Eagle Scout project. Spurred by his efforts, the city got state money to determine how people are buried there.

Related Stories

FILE - Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts salute the flag during ceremonies at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles on May 26, 2018.
USA
Boy Scouts Welcome Girls Into Their Ranks
The Boy Scouts of America welcomes girls into its ranks Friday. For almost a year young girls have been able to join the Cub Scouts. But starting Friday, girls 11-17 years old, can participate in the Boy Scouts program, now called Scouts BSA. That curriculum is the path to becoming an Eagle Scout, the organization's highest rank. Co-ed troops, however, are not planned for Scouts BSA. Boys and girls will be able to earn the same merit badges and…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
February 01, 2019
Order of the Arrow Tapout Ceremony
USA
Native Americans to Boy Scouts: Stop Plundering Our Past
Critics say Boy Scouts should remove Native American themes from all activities and ceremonies
Default Author Profile
By Cecily Hilleary
August 05, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019