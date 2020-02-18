USA

Boy Scouts of America Files Bankruptcy to Deal With Abuse Lawsuits

By VOA News
February 18, 2020 04:05 AM
Boy Scouts of America Celebrate 100th Anniversary
Boy Scouts of America Celebrate 100th Anniversary

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy in a U.S. federal court Tuesday in a move it says will allow it to compensate men who were abused as boys while taking part in its programs.

The group has faced a surge in lawsuits in recent years as multiple states enacted changes to laws allowing those victimized as kids to bring legal action later in life.

Several thousand men accuse scoutmasters and other leaders of molestation, with many of their cases dating back to the 1960s, '70s and '80s.

Paul Mones, a lawyer representing many people suing the group, said in a series of Tuesday tweets that the Boy Scouts deliberately concealed sexual abuse for decades and "made their decision to protect their reputation over the safety of innocent children."

It is not clear how large an eventual settlement could be if the Boy Scouts and victims are able to reach an agreement.

"The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting," President and Chief Executive Officer Roger Mosby said in a statement.  "We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children."

The group says the bankruptcy filing involves only its national organization and not the individual chapters spread throughout the country that will continue carrying their meetings and activities.

Related Stories

A photo shows a close-up detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn by a scout during a news conference at the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas, Feb. 4, 2013.
USA
Wave of Child Sex Abuse Lawsuits Could Swamp Boy Scouts
Attorneys for victims from around the country of alleged childhood sex abuse by Boy Scouts officials say they’re preparing to sue the organization in New Jersey when the state’s new civil statute of limitations law goes into effect later this year
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 05:36
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Boy Scouts of America Files Bankruptcy to Deal With Abuse Lawsuits

Boy Scouts of America Celebrate 100th Anniversary
USA

Federal Judges to Hold Emergency Meeting on Trump Admin Interference in Politically Sensitive Cases

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone, left, with his wife Nydia Stone, leaves federal court in Washington,…
USA

Hamlin Wins 3rd Daytona 500; Newman Hospitalized

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing with Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17,…
USA

Outspoken US Labor Leader Owen Bieber Dies at 90

United Auto Workers past presidents Douglas Fraser (L) and Owen Bieber chat at the 70th anniversary celebration of the UAW at…
USA

Mississippi Flooding Appears to Hit Peak, Water to Recede

Water from the Pearl River floods Byram Swinging Bridge, which connects Hinds and Rankin Counties in Byram, Miss., Monday, Feb…