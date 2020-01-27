USA

Britain’s Decision on Huawei Tests Special Relationship with US

By Nike Ching
January 27, 2020 05:32 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, meets with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson at the State Department in Washington, May 7, 2018.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, meets with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson at the State Department in Washington, May 7, 2018.

STATE DEAPRTMENT - This week Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads to London as British officials weigh whether or not to allow Chinese telecom giant Huawei to take part in the country's buildout of its 5G network.

The British government is expected to make the decision Tuesday.  CNBC reported London is expected to grant Huawei some access to its 5G network.

The State Department said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to reaffirm the “special relationship” between the two countries.

FILE - Signage is seen at the Huawei offices in Reading, Britain, May 2, 2019.

A senior U.S. official said the two nations are having “very close” and “very vigorous conversations.” Another official said Britain has not told the U.S. about the final decision.  

The U.S. says Huawei could provide China a “back door” for spying, a claim that Huawei rejects.  

In a Friday phone call with Johnson, U.S. President Donald Trump told the British Prime Minister that giving Huawei the go-ahead would cause a major rift in transatlantic relations and jeopardize intelligence-sharing between Washington and London.

U.S. officials have also voiced frustration with decisions by some European nations to grant Huawei some access in the roll-out of their 5G network.

“They announced a toolkit that many of us consider to be inadequate,” a senior U.S. official said, referring to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s "no-spy" pact from Huawei as she decided to allow the Chinese telecom company to take part in Germany’s 5G roll-out.

Under the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, the U.S. Defense Secretary should brief Congressional defense committees by March 15 on the implementation of a plan for fifth generation information and communications technologies, including steps to work with U.S. allies and partners to protect critical networks and supply chains.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A pedestrian walks past a Huawei product stand at an EE telecommunications shop in central London, Britain, April 29, 2019.
Europe
US Warns Britain Against China's Huawei 5G Network
Warning follows months of lobbying of Downing Street by top US officials who aim to persuade the British government to shut out the Chinese company on security grounds
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Sun, 01/26/2020 - 17:43
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home with her security detail for an extradition hearing in…
The Americas
Huawei CFO Extradition Hearing Under Way in Vancouver
Canadian prosecutors try for 'double criminality' in extradition hearing
Default Author Profile
By Craig McCulloch
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 21:00
Signage is seen at the Huawei offices in Reading, Britain, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Europe
Britain's Johnson Poised to Give Huawei Role in 5G Development
Move risks jeopardizing intelligence-sharing between Britain and America
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 15:27
Nike Ching
Written By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Britain’s Decision on Huawei Tests Special Relationship with US

FILE - Signage is seen at the Huawei offices in Reading, Britain, May 2, 2019.
Europe

Prince Andrew Called Uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein Probe

Britain's Prince Andrew reviews Chelsea Pensioners during the Founder's Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Offers China 'Any Help' to Fight Coronavirus

A security personnel wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in Wuhan, uses an…
USA

Supreme Court Justices Allow Enforcement of New Green Card Rule

This image released by USCIS shows a sample of the front of the redesigned green card carried by foreign-born residents living permanently in the U.S. The Homeland Security Department is issuing the redesigned "green card" that is stacked with safety
USA

Weinstein Accuser Says He Was 'Offended' by Her Rebuff

Attorney Donna Rotunno, center, arrives with her client Harvey Weinstein, second from left, for his trial on charges of rape…