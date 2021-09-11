USA

Britain's Raducanu, 18, Beats Canadian Fernandez, 19, to Win US Open

By Associated Press
September 11, 2021 07:58 PM
Emma Raducanu, of Britain, holds up the US Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the…
Emma Raducanu of Britain holds up the US Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez of Canada during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York.

NEW YORK - Unseeded British teenager Emma Raducanu went from qualifier to champion at the U.S. Open in just her second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

Raducanu beat Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3, in the final at Flushing Meadows on Saturday to become the first player to go from the preliminary qualifying rounds all the way to a major title in the professional era.

The 18-year-old Raducanu, who is ranked 150th, won all 20 sets she played in New York — six in qualifying, 14 in the main draw — and is the first woman to win the singles championship without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014.

This was the first major final between two teens since Williams, 17, beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 U.S. Open and the first between two unseeded women.

Raducanu is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam trophy since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

She is also the youngest player to claim a women's major title since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.

Fernandez was asked during a brief prematch interview in the hallway that leads from the locker room to the court entrance what she expected Saturday's greatest challenge to be.

"Honestly," she responded, "I don't know."

Fair point. Neither she nor Raducanu could have known what to expect in one of the unlikeliest final matchups in Grand Slam history.

They both have played like veterans over these weeks in Flushing Meadows, with the poise and shot-making of veterans. The final was entertaining and, for the most part, even, filled with lengthy points and lengthy games. The talent and affinity for the big stage both possess is unmistakable.

It took 28 minutes for merely four games, with a break and a hold apiece making it 2-all. Both blew chances at times. At others, both came up with the goods, producing on-the-run baseline excellence.

The second set's initial four games unfolded in the same manner — 2-all after a break and a hold apiece.

One of the significant differences came at the start of points, because that is where Fernandez faltered more. She put only 58% of her first serves in, finished with five double-faults, helping Raducanu accumulate 18 break points.

Raducanu converted four of those.

The crowd was so quiet right before and during points that one could hear the right-handed Raducanu's slap of a leg while waiting to receive serves or her exhale while swinging her racket.

And the crowd — thrilled to be back after last year's pandemic ban of all spectators — got so loud after them, especially celebrating along with the left-handed Fernandez's physical trainer, who would leap out of his front-row corner seat and shake his fists when things went his player's way.

Fernandez's group — including her mother, but not her father, who stayed home in Florida — was in the guest box assigned to the higher-ranked player. That's a status Fernandez was unaccustomed to in the tournament as she beat four straight seeded women, each in three sets: defending champion Naomi Osaka and 2016 champ Angelique Kerber, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 5 Elina Svitolina.

So Fernandez came in having spent more than 12½ hours on court through her six matches; Raducanu's total was a tad more than 7½ hours in the main draw. That seemed to be a factor.

Related Stories

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after scoring a point against Kei Nishikori, of Japan, during the third round of the US Open…
USA
Djokovic Moves on at US Open as Top-ranked Barty Ousted
American Shelby Rogers tops top-ranked Barty in stunning fightback
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 09/05/2021 - 01:25 AM
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, tosses her racket to herself after losing to Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the third round of the…
USA
Teens Shock Defending Champ Osaka, No. 3 Tsitsipas at US Open
Osaka says she’s taking a break from playing tennis
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 09/04/2021 - 12:44 AM
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their first round match of the French open tennis…
Europe
Tennis Grand Slam Organizers Stop Short of Apologizing to Naomi Osaka
 In a statement, the panel offers 'support and assistance' for the top player, who withdrew after backlash over her decision to not speak to media
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/01/2021 - 08:29 AM
Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, looks at her gold medal in the women's singles of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer…
Tokyo Olympics
Switzerland's Bencic Takes Gold in Women's Tennis at Tokyo
Biles withdraws from uneven and vault finals
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/31/2021 - 07:13 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Middle East

US Pulls Missile Defenses in Saudi Arabia Amid Yemen Attacks 

A member of the U.S. Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince Sultan air base in al-Kharj, central Saudi…
USA

American Leaders Urge Unity at Somber, Emotional 9/11 Anniversary Events 

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participate in a wreath ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks…
USA

How 9/11 Changed Arab and Muslim Americans

Khudeza Begum traces the name of her slain nephew on the 11th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. Begum lost her nephew, Nural Miah, and his wife, Shakila Yasmin, in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
USA

Widow of US Soldier Slain in Afghanistan Speaks Out

Jane Horton, the widow of U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Horton, is an advocate for fallen soldiers and the families they leave behind, known as Gold Star families.
USA

Biden Oversees Somber, Silent 9/11 Commemoration

A New York police bagpipe team plays as they stand with an American flag from the World Trade Center during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, Sept. 11, 2021.