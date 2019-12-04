USA

British Caver Says He Felt ‘Shamed’ by Musk ‘Pedo Guy’ Tweet

By Agence France-Presse
December 04, 2019 10:25 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. leaves the US District Court, Central District…
Elon Musk leaves the U.S. District Court, Central District of California through a back door in Los Angeles, Dec. 3, 2019. The defamation lawsuit against the Tesla CEO began over calling British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth "Pedo Guy" and child rapist.

LOS ANGELES - A British caver who was labeled “pedo guy” by Tesla co-founder Elon Musk said Wednesday he felt “humiliated” and “dirtied” by the tech billionaire’s accusation, and that it amounted to “a life sentence.”

Speaking on the second day of a trial in Los Angeles federal court to determine whether Musk’s comment constituted defamation, Vernon Unsworth said the entrepreneur’s tweet referring to him as “pedo guy” had branded him as a pedophile.

“It’s disgusting,” Unsworth told the court, his voice quivering. “I feel humiliated, shamed, dirtied.”

“Effectively from day one, I was given a life sentence without parole,” Unsworth, who helped rescue youth soccer players trapped in a cave in Thailand, told the court.

He said Musk’s Twitter rant had resulted in his name being associated with pedophilia.

“Sometimes I feel very vulnerable, very isolated,” he said. “I deal with it on my own, I bottle it up.”

Twitter spat

Musk’s highly publicized row with Unsworth erupted in July 2018 after the British caver dismissed the entrepreneur’s proposal to build a mini-submarine to rescue the boys stuck in the cave as a “PR stunt.”

He also said that Musk could “stick his submarine where it hurts.”

Attorneys for both sides in court have been going over the meaning of the term “pedo guy,” which Musk claims was a common insult in South Africa, where he grew up, and meant nothing more than “creepy old man.”

The 48-year-old tech tycoon insisted during two days of testimony that he was just reacting to Unsworth’s “unprovoked” comments about him when he published the tweet.

Musk also referred to Unsworth in email messages as a “child rapist.”

Musk apologized

He apologized to Unsworth several times during his testimony and insisted his “pedo guy” tweet did not mean he was accusing the caver of being a pedophile.

“Pedo guy is more flippant than pedo, especially in the context I used in the tweet,” Musk told the court Wednesday. “It’s obviously an insult, no one interpreted it as meaning he was actually a pedophile.”

The trial, which began Tuesday and is expected to last through Friday, hinges on whether Musk’s tweet could have been interpreted by a reasonable person as accusing Unsworth of pedophilia.

Unsworth, who lives in Britain and Thailand, is seeking unspecified damages for pain, suffering and emotional distress.

His testimony was set to continue Thursday.

Related Stories

FILE- In this Feb. 6, 2018, photo, Elon Musk, founder, CEO of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla Inc., speaks at a news conference after the Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket launched successfully from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Elon Musk Apologizes for Comments About Cave Rescue Diver
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile, saying he spoke in anger but was wrong to do so.There was no immediate public reaction from diver Vern Unsworth to Musk's latest tweets.Musk's initial tweet calling Unsworth a "pedo" was a response to a TV interview Unsworth gave. In it, he said Musk and SpaceX engineers orchestrated a "PR stunt" by sending a small submarine to help divers rescue the…
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

British Caver Says He Felt ‘Shamed’ by Musk ‘Pedo Guy’ Tweet

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. leaves the US District Court, Central District…
USA

US State Dept.: It's Working with Mexico on Tools to Fight Drug Cartel Threat

FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 21, 2019.
US Politics

Biden Says He Would Consider Harris for Vice Presidential Slot

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting, during his "No Malarkey!" campaign bus tour at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, Dec. 4, 2019.
USA

Officials: At Least 1 Injured in Shooting at Pearl Harbor 

Traffic backs up at the main gates after a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval shipyard, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, near Pearl Harbor…
USA

US Justice Department Reports Record Number of Foreign Bribery Cases

The Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington.