USA

Bulgarian Economist Selected as New Leader of IMF

By Associated Press
September 25, 2019 01:43 PM
FILE - Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank CEO and European candidate to become the new head of the IMF, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, Aug. 23, 2019.
FILE - Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank CEO and European candidate to become the new head of the IMF, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, Aug. 23, 2019.

WASHINGTON - A Bulgarian economist who grew up when her country was a communist nation has been selected to be the next leader of one of capitalism's premier institutions, the 189-nation International Monetary Fund.

Kristalina Georgieva, a top official at the World Bank, was chosen by the IMF's executive board on Wednesday to become the IMF's managing director. She succeeds Christine Lagarde who is stepping down to take over as head of the European Central Bank.

The IMF is the world's lender of last resort, providing emergency loans when countries are facing financial crisis. Georgieva takes over at a time when the global economy is slowing and the two biggest economies, the United States and China, are engaged in an escalating trade war.

Related Stories

FILE - Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank CEO and European candidate to become the new head of the IMF, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, Aug. 23, 2019.
Europe
World Bank's Georgieva Sole Candidate to Lead IMF, Fund says
Announcement by board virtually guarantees that Bulgarian economist will succeed Christine Lagarde in the job in early October
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 20:31
A food vendor tells shoppers he can't accept their debit cards, the most common form of payment due to inflation, during an electricity blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Power and communications outages continue to hit…
Economy & Business
IMF Cuts 2019 Latin America Growth Estimate by More Than Half
Latin America's economic output is now expected to grow 0.6% this year, down from an expected 1.4% growth in the International Monetary Fund's outlook from April
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 07/23/2019 - 09:56
FILE - The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, Oct. 9, 2016.
Economy & Business
IMF Sees Weaker Global Economy But Upgrades US Forecast
IMF says it expects the global economy to expand by a 'sluggish' 3.2% in 2019, down from 3.6% in 2018 and from the 3.3% growth it forecast for this year back in April
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/23/2019 - 09:25
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019