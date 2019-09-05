USA

Buttigieg Says 'Reckoning' Coming Over GOP and Christianity

By Associated Press
September 5, 2019 09:09 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks with local residents at the Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sept. 2, 2019.
WASHINGTON - Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) says Republicans will face ``a reckoning'' over a policy agenda he says is out of sync with Christian values.
 
Speaking on MSNBC's “Morning Joe” Thursday, Buttigieg kicked off a day of television appearances in which he highlighted his Christian faith.
 
Republicans, he asserted, are “known for beating people on the head” with their faith while following a policy agenda aimed at reducing assistance for the poor and other policies he said were at odds with that message.
 
 Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said “there's going to be a reckoning over that.”

