USA

California Authorities Identify Remains of Americans Found in Baja, Mexico Well

By VOA News
September 08, 2020 09:25 AM
A soccer field is seen next tot the border fence that divides Mexico with the US, at a check point in Baja California, Mexico.
FILE - A soccer field is seen next tot the border fence that divides Mexico with the US, at a check point in San Luis Rio Colorado, Baja California state, Mexico.

Authorities in southern California have identified the bodies found in a well in northern Mexico as American tourists Ian Hirschsohn and Kathy Harvey.

In a statement, the Baja California state prosecutor’s office said the retirees were reported missing last Wednesday. Local media reports say both are from nearby San Diego, California.

The remains of the victims were recovered over the weekend after searchers covering an area south of the port city of Ensenada spotted human remains at the bottom of the well.

Authorities have not released any details of the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Separately, the Associated Press reports 65-year-old Craig Harrison was found stabbed to death on the beach in Cabo Pulmo over the weekend.

Harrison, a longtime resident of Cabo San Lucas, held dual citizenship in South Africa and Canada.

Harrison had been missing since August 29.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

California Authorities Identify Remains of Americans Found in Baja, Mexico Well

A soccer field is seen next tot the border fence that divides Mexico with the US, at a check point in Baja California, Mexico.
USA

Black Woman to Lead Police force Reeling from Breonna Taylor

Louisville, Kentucky Metro police patrol during Black Lives Matter protest.
USA

As California Burns, Winds Arrive And Lights Go Out

A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, California.
USA

US May Ban Cotton-Made Products from China’s Xinjiang Region: New York Times

FILE - A farmer carries buckets of water in her cotton field near Poyang Lake in Yongxiu in Jiangxi Province, China, June 2, 2011.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hopes Fade for Coronavirus Deal as Congress Returns to Work

Lights shine from the U.S. Capitol dome prior to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on two articles of impeachment…