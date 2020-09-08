California Authorities Identify Remains of Americans Found in Baja, Mexico Well

Authorities in southern California have identified the bodies found in a well in northern Mexico as American tourists Ian Hirschsohn and Kathy Harvey.

In a statement, the Baja California state prosecutor’s office said the retirees were reported missing last Wednesday. Local media reports say both are from nearby San Diego, California.

The remains of the victims were recovered over the weekend after searchers covering an area south of the port city of Ensenada spotted human remains at the bottom of the well.

Authorities have not released any details of the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Separately, the Associated Press reports 65-year-old Craig Harrison was found stabbed to death on the beach in Cabo Pulmo over the weekend.

Harrison, a longtime resident of Cabo San Lucas, held dual citizenship in South Africa and Canada.

Harrison had been missing since August 29.