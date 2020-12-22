USA

California Governor Picks Alex Padilla to Fill Kamala Harris's Senate Seat

By VOA News
December 22, 2020 10:45 PM
FILE PHOTO: California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks by video feed during the 4th and final night of the 2020…
FILE - California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks by video feed during the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Aug. 20, 2020.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday appointed California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the senate seat of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris through 2022. 

His appointment will make him the Golden State’s first Latino senator. 

In what initially appeared to be a check-in video call, Newsom and Padilla briefly talked about their children and Padilla’s immigrant parents before the governor surprised Padilla with what he called “the official ask.”  

FILE - In this April 14, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gestures during a news conference at the Governor's…
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom gestures during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif., April 14, 2020.

“Can you imagine what Mom would be thinking now if I asked you if you want to be the next U.S. senator of the United States of the great state of California?” Newson said. 

Padilla, 47, became emotional before responding, “I’m honored, man. And I’m humbled,” he said. 

In a separate tweet after the announcement, Padilla vowed to “work each and every day to honor that trust and deliver for all Californians.”  

Padilla began his political career as an aide to California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein before serving as Los Angeles City Council president and a state senator. He has been secretary of state since 2015. 

His parents emigrated from Mexico and met and married in Los Angeles, Padilla said in the video. His mother died in 2018. 

In a tweet that accompanied the video, Newsom said Padilla's “appointment will make history. But the @AlexPadilla4CA I know is far more interested in changing history — especially for the working men and women of our state and country. I can think of no one better to represent the state of California as our next United States Senator.” 
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

2020 USA Votes

Voting Equipment Worker Sues Trump Campaign and Conservative Media

FILE- In this Sept. 16, 2019 file photo, the Dominion Voting system used in Georgia is shown Monday, in Atlanta. Georgia…
US Politics

Trump Threatens Not to Sign COVID-19 Aid Package, Government Funding Bill

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One, Dec. 12, 2020.
USA

US Population Growth Smallest in at Least 120 Years

Commuters crowd the Grand Central Terminal in New York on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
Press Freedom

Major COVID-19 and Defense Spending Bills Target USAGM Powers

U.S. Agency for Global Media sign
Africa

Ships Positioned on Somalia’s Coast for US Troops’ Drawdown

The Makin Island Amphibious Readiness Group prepares for a replenishment-at-sea on Oct. 30, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the US Navy)