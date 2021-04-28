USA

California Man Found Guilty in $100 Million Afghanistan Fraud Scheme

By Associated Press
April 28, 2021 10:53 PM
FILE - An Afghan man works on an electricity pole which was broken after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan
An Afghan man works on an electricity pole which was broken after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan

LOS ANGELES - A California man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a scheme to bilk the Afghanistan government out of more than $100 million with a phony bid to build an electric grid, authorities said.

Saed Ismail Amiri, 38, of Granite Bay, entered a plea in Los Angeles federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement. 

He could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in August.

The scheme involved Amiri's Afghan company, Assist Consultants Incorporated, federal prosecutors said.

In 2015 and 2016, Amiri and others tried to win a U.S.-funded contract to build five electric power substations in Afghanistan by submitting a false work history and phony supporting documents indicating the firm met requirements for the contract, prosecutors said.

ACI's bid stated that it had been a subcontractor on substations for a cement factory in Uganda and a textile company in Nigeria. In fact, ACI had never worked on a substation in Africa, and the two companies it mentioned didn't exist, prosecutors said.

After the national power utility of Afghanistan requested more documents to verify ACI's work history, Amiri sent more false or altered documents, including photographs, false bank records and a purported letter from a Ugandan government official, authorities said.

Amiri later withdrew the ACI bid after meeting with law enforcement at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan, authorities said.

Related Stories

In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, a B-52 bomber parks on the tarmac at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Friday, April…
South & Central Asia
More US Firepower Ready as Afghanistan Withdrawal Gets Under Way 
Pentagon providing air cover in case Taliban targets US and NATO troop drawdown 
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Mon, 04/26/2021 - 09:26 PM
U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
South & Central Asia
US Preparing for Taliban Attacks as Afghanistan Drawdown Gets Underway
Pentagon says it is positioning an aircraft carrier and long-range bombers to provide cover for departing US and coalition troops  
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 04/23/2021 - 06:33 PM
FILE - An Afghan woman carries a container of vegetable oil donated by United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 26, 2011.
South & Central Asia
Biden Administration Seeking $300 Million in Aid to Afghanistan
The announcement comes as US troops prepare to leave the country by Sept. 11
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 05:08 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Transcript of Sen. Tim Scott's Republican Response
In this image from Senate Television video, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden's…
Silicon Valley & Technology

US Government Taking Creative Steps to Counter Cyberthreats

Illustration of hacking and cyberattacking. (Grfx by Diaa Bekheet)
Race in America

Deadly California Arrest Carries Echoes of George Floyd Case

In this image taken from Alameda Police Department body camera video, Alameda Police Department officers pin 26-year-old Mario…
USA

Transcript of President Biden's Speech
President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol…
USA

California Man Found Guilty in $100 Million Afghanistan Fraud Scheme

FILE - An Afghan man works on an electricity pole which was broken after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan