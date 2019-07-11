USA

California Statue Honors Brandi Chastain's '99 World Cup Win

By Associated Press
July 11, 2019 12:30 PM
A statue capturing Brandi Chastain's iconic reaction to scoring the U.S. team's winning goal in the 1999 Women's World Cup, is shown after being unveiled outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, July 10, 2019.
A statue capturing Brandi Chastain's iconic reaction to scoring the U.S. team's winning goal in the 1999 Women's World Cup, is shown after being unveiled outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, July 10, 2019.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - A statue capturing Brandi Chastain's iconic reaction to scoring the U.S. team's winning goal in the 1999 Women's World Cup has been unveiled outside the Rose Bowl.

Chastain was on hand for the unveiling Wednesday, the 20th anniversary of the historic win which coincided with celebrations in New York for this year's World Cup champion team.

This year's team sealed its second consecutive tournament win by beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday.

The statue shows Chastain at the moment she dropped to her knees in exultation, clutching the jersey she pulled off after cinching the win over China on a penalty kick in the game played at the Rose Bowl.
 
The moment has been credited as a watershed for invigorating women's sports.

 

Related Stories

Members of the U.S. women's soccer team, including Megan Rapinoe, center and Julie Ertz, at right waving, celebrates during a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the…
USA
NY Parade Honors World Cup Winning US Women's Soccer Team
The squad's 2-0 win over Netherlands in the final match on Sunday in Lyon capped a World Cup campaign that attracted huge television audiences
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
July 10, 2019
The U.S. women's soccer team celebrates at City Hall after a ticker tape parade, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York.
All About America
How US Women's Soccer Is Used to Prop Up the Men
Despite vastly outperforming the men, US women still fight for equal pay
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
July 10, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press