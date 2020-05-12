USA

California Tesla Car Factory Reopens in Spite of Local COVID Restrictions

By VOA News
May 12, 2020 10:25 AM
A masked person walks on the grounds of the Tesla plant in Fremont, California, May 11, 2020. The parking lot at the electric car factory was nearly full Monday.
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk has announced from his Twitter account that the company has restarted its northern California factory in defiance of local coronavirus restrictions.

In a tweet, Musk said he would be on the assembly line, adding "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

The factory apparently had approval by the state to restart, but not Alameda County, where the facility is located. In an interview with the Associated Press, Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty called the move to reopen “disappointing,” saying the health department is still reviewing the situation.

Musk has complained about California’s COVID-19 restrictions since they went into effect weeks ago and threatened in recent days to move his plant out of the state.

The plant in Fremont employs 10,000 workers and had been closed since March 23 due to orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Early Monday, the parking lot was nearly full at the massive plant and semis were seen driving off loaded with vehicles that may have been produced before the shutdown.

Tesla makes all-electric cars and trucks.
 

