Carolina Fire Crew Dodges Rockets as Store Fireworks Explode

By Associated Press
July 4, 2019 02:01 PM
This still image taken from video provided by WCNC shows containers of fireworks exploding at the Davey Jones Fireworks and the House of Fireworks stores in Fort Mill, S.C., on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA - Firefighters had to dodge exploding rockets to douse a spectacular fire that destroyed containers of fireworks stored for sale on the Fourth of July.
 
The blaze provided for an impressive, though sparsely attended show early Thursday as shells and rockets burst through the metal containers, sending colorful showers into the air above the Davey Jones Fireworks and the House of Fireworks stores in Fort Mill.
 
The York County Sheriff's Office tweeted the fire appeared to spark in a storage unit in the parking lot between the stores, which are on Highway 21 near Interstate 77 and Carowinds.
 
A crew with the NBC affiliate WCNC happened to be at the scene for a holiday feature and was able to record video of the fire and response.

