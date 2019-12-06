USA

Caroline Kennedy to Christen Carrier Named After Her Father John F

By Associated Press
December 06, 2019 03:51 PM
FILE - This June 19, 2019 file photo shows Caroline Kennedy during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential…
FILE - This June 19, 2019 photo shows Caroline Kennedy during the JFK Space Summit in Boston. John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline will participate in the christening of a new aircraft carrier that's named after the 35th president.her father.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA - John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline will participate in the christening of a new aircraft carrier that's named after the 35th U.S. president.

Newport News Shipbuilding said the christening of the USS John Kennedy will occur Saturday at the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia.

Caroline Kennedy is the sponsor of her father's namesake ship. She will smash a bottle of American sparkling wine across the carrier's hull.

The ship is the second of the U.S. Navy's new Ford-Class of aircraft carriers. The new carrier is designed to carry and fly more planes with fewer sailors.

The Kennedy's keel was laid in 2015. The dry dock was flooded in late October.

The christening ceremony is not open to the public. But guests will include the Kennedy family as well as Kennedy sailors and their families. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will serve as one of the speakers.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Caroline Kennedy to Christen Carrier Named After Her Father John F

FILE - This June 19, 2019 file photo shows Caroline Kennedy during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential…
USA

Prosecutors Accuse Weinstein of Mishandling Ankle Monitor

Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves court following a bail hearing, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
USA

US Gains Robust 266,000 Jobs; Unemployment Falls to 3.5%

FILE - People inquire about temporary positions available for the 2020 Census during a job fair designed for people fifty years or older in Miami, Sept. 18, 2019. On Friday, Dec. 6, the U.S. government issues the November jobs report.
East Asia Pacific

South Korea, US Fail to Strike Defense Cost-Sharing Deal

South Korea's chief negotiator Jeong Eun Bo answers a reporter's question after a meeting with U.S. counterpart James DeHart at…
USA

Pearl Harbor Commemoration Will Go on After Fresh Tragedy

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Robb Chadwick speaks to the media at the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 4, 2019, in Hawaii, following a shooting.