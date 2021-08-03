USA

CDC Issues New Eviction Ban for Most of US Through Early October

By Associated Press
August 03, 2021 08:39 PM
From left, Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,…
From left, Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., celebrate the announcement that the Biden administration will enact an eviction moratorium, at Capitol Hill, Aug. 3, 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until October 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic. 

The new moratorium could help keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus' delta variant has spread and states have been slow to release federal rental aid. It would temporarily halt evictions in counties with "substantial and high levels" of virus transmissions and would cover areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. 

The announcement was something of a reversal for the Biden administration after saying that a Supreme Court ruling prevented a moratorium. But the choice to impose a new measure in the face of legal uncertainty was also a win for the progressive lawmakers who pushed the White House to do more to prevent about 3.6 million Americans from losing their homes during the COVID-19 crisis. 

President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus pandemic in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3,…
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Aug. 3, 2021.

President Joe Biden stopped short Tuesday afternoon of announcing the new ban on evictions during a press conference at the White House, ceding the responsibility to the CDC. 

"My hope is it's going to be a new moratorium," Biden told reporters. 

The new policy came amid a scramble by the Biden team to reassure Democrats and the country that it could find a way to limit the damage from potential evictions through the use of federal aid. But pressure mounted as key lawmakers said it was not enough. 

Top Democratic leaders joined Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., who has been camped outside the U.S. Capitol. The freshman congresswoman once lived in her car as a young mother and was leading a passionate protest urging the White House to prevent widespread evictions.  

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks with reporters as she camps outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, as…
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks with reporters as she camps outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Aug. 2, 2021.

"For 5 days, we've been out here, demanding that our government acts to save lives," she tweeted. "Today, our movement moved mountains." 

Administration officials had previously said a Supreme Court ruling stopped them from setting up a new moratorium without congressional backing, saying states and cities must be more aggressive in releasing nearly $47 billion in relief for renters on the verge of eviction. 

The president said he sought input from legal scholars about whether there were options and said the advice was mixed, though some suggested, "It's worth the effort." Biden also said he didn't want to tell the CDC, which has taken the public health lead in responding to the pandemic, what to do. 

"I asked the CDC to go back and consider other options that may be available," he said. 

The CDC identified a legal authority for the new, different moratorium for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections. 

Biden also insisted there is federal money available — about $47 billion previously approved during the COVID-19 crisis — that needs to get out the door to help renters and landlords.  

"The money is there," Biden said. 

The White House has said state and local governments have been slow to push out that federal money and is pressing them to do so swiftly. 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at a G20 Economy, Finance ministers and Central Bank governors' meeting in Venice, Italy, July 11, 2021.
FILE - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks in Venice, Italy, July 11, 2021.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen briefed House Democrats on Tuesday about the work underway to ensure the federal housing aid makes it to renters and landlords. She provided data so that lawmakers could see how their districts and states are performing with distributing the relief, according to a person on the call.  

The Treasury secretary tried to encourage Democrats to work together, even as lawmakers said Biden should act on his own to extend the eviction moratorium, according to someone on the private call who insisted on anonymity to discuss its contents. 

The CDC put the initial eviction ban in place as part of the COVID-19 response when many workers lost income. The ban was intended to hold back the spread of the virus among people put out on the streets and into shelters. 

Democratic lawmakers said they were caught by surprise by Biden's decision to end the moratorium, creating frustration and anger and exposing a rare rift with the administration. The CDC indicated in late June that it probably wouldn't extend the eviction ban beyond the end of July. 

Rep. Maxine Waters, the powerful chair of the Financial Services Committee, has been talking privately for days with Yellen and urged the Treasury secretary to use her influence to prod states to push the money out the door. But Waters also called on the CDC to act on its own.  

After the CDC's announcement Tuesday, Waters released a statement thanking Biden "for listening and for encouraging the CDC to act! This extension of the moratorium is the lifeline that millions of families have been waiting for." 
 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support for tenants and homeowners at…
USA
Widespread Apartment Evictions Could be Long in Coming, Even With End to Moratorium
An estimated 15 million Americans live in households that are behind on their rent payments as a federal moratorium on evictions ends
Rob Garver is a freelance journalist from Alexandria, Virginia.
By Rob Garver
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 06:48 AM
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold signs during a rally in Boston protesting housing eviction. The Biden administration…
USA
Biden Urges New Eviction Pause as Delta Variant Spreads
A day after a nationwide eviction moratorium expired, Biden acknowledged the administration does not have the legal authority to help renters stay in their homes
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 07:42 PM
U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) greets U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after Warren arrived to support Bush who spent…
US Politics
US Eviction Ban Set to Expire With 6.5M Households Behind on Payments 
Landlord groups have opposed moratorium; some have struggled to keep up with mortgage, tax and insurance payments on properties without rental income
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/31/2021 - 08:45 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

US Politics

President Biden Calls on New York Governor Cuomo to Resign

In this image taken from video provided by Office of the NY Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes a statement on a pre…
USA

Medals to Honor Police Who Protected Congress in Capitol Riot

In this July 27, 2021 photo, from left, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Washington Metropolitan Police Department…
USA

Pentagon Officer, Suspect Killed During Transit Hub Attack

A police officer looks at a vehicle outside the Pentagon, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Washington. Gunshots were fired Tuesday…
USA

Biggest US Food Company Mandates Coronavirus Vaccinations

FILE - A Tyson Foods team member receives a COVID-19 vaccine from health officials at the Joslin, Illinois facility, Feb. 19, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York City Bars, Restaurants, Gyms to Require Proof of Vaccination 

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at…