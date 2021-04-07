USA

CDC: So-Called British COVID-19 Variant Now Most Common in US 

By VOA News
April 07, 2021 03:53 PM
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 18, 2021.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 18, 2021.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant originally identified in Britain is now the most common strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 circulating in the United States.

During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing, Walensky said the variant has been shown to be more transmissible and infectious among younger Americans, which she says contributed to rising case counts in recent weeks. 

The CDC director said the latest figures show the U.S. seven-day daily case average rose by 2.3% from the previous seven days to 62,878 per day. She also said there are reports of clusters of cases associated with day care centers and youth sports across the country.

Hospital admissions have also been up by about 2.7% per day over the last week. Walensky said they are seeing more and more younger adults, those in their 30s and 40s, admitted with severe cases of the disease.

She said that while the U.S. is now vaccinating an average of three million Americans daily, the encouraging news is tempered by the increased rates and spread of the virus.

She said the U.S. needs to continue ramping up its vaccination program, but communities need to do their part, as well.

Walensky encouraged communities to consider adjustments to meet their unique needs and circumstances. Areas seeing substantial or high community transmission, she said, should consider refraining from indoor youth sports or activities that cannot be conducted at least six feet apart. Similarly, she said large events should also be deferred.

Her comments come following the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball team hosting a crowd of 38,000 fans for its home opener this week.

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this April 5, 2021, file photo, Leanne Montenegro, 21, covers her eyes as she doesn't like the sight of needles,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
NIH Studies Allergic Reactions to COVID-19 Vaccines
The clinical trial is being funded by NIAID
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 01:20 PM
Carol Kelly, right, waits to receive a Moderna variant vaccine shot at Emory University's Hope Clinic, Wednesday afternoon,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Don't Let Your Guard Down Because COVID-19 is Still Evolving, Experts Say
The longer the virus is allowed to spread, the more dangerous variants will arise, experts say
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 11:49 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Accelerates Deadline for Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccinations
President's announcement comes amid increase in coronavirus cases among young adults
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 06:07 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

CDC: So-Called British COVID-19 Variant Now Most Common in US 

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 18, 2021.
USA

Authorities Determine Speeding Caused Tiger Wood’s Wreck

In this image take from a livestream video feed provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks during a news conference, April 7, 2021, about the Tiger Woods' accident.
USA

US Exercise Focuses on Role of Police, Courts in West Africa Counterterrorism 

Map of The Sahel Region, Africa
Europe

At 72, NATO Alliance Faces New Challenges, Enduring Threats

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 file photo, flags of NATO alliance members flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in…
Press Freedom

Blinken Affirms Independence of VOA, Discusses Threats to Reporting in Russia

The Voice of America building, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington.